WWE Rumors: Reviewing Top Buzz Following WrestleMania 36

WWE Rumors: Reviewing Top Buzz Following WrestleMania 36April 6, 2020
On the heels of the most unique, unprecedented WrestleMania in WWE history, the wrestling rumor mill has churned out reports and innuendo regarding the weekend's most memorable bouts.
It has also speculated on the immediate futures of Charlotte Flair, who captured the NXT Women's Championship, and The Undertaker, who is fresh off a victory over AJ Styles in one of the most unforgettable matches in WWE history.
Dive deeper into each topic with this collection on all of the post-WrestleMania buzz.
It's Time to Shake Things Up Again...Again
Slice Wrestling reported WWE has begun plans for another Superstar Shake-up: "The current plan is for selected Superstars to be moved within all brands Raw, SmackDown and NXT. This will allow some Superstars who are lost on the main roster to [be] given a fresh start on NXT."
If the report is accurate, it will mean significant roster reshuffling just six or so months after the company held a massive draft to split the rosters up again.
The introduction of NXT to the mix, with certain main roster competitors having the opportunity to get some television exposure and rebuild themselves on Wednesday nights is an intriguing option especially for those like Cedric Alexander and Ricochet, not to mention veterans like Heath Slater, who have become nonexistent on WWE television.
The idea that several high-profile Superstars could switch shows will always keep fans invested, but the timing feels weird, if only because the Raw and SmackDown rosters are just finally creating identities for themselves with Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard heading their respective creative teams.
Who Came Up with the Firefly Fun House Match Layout?
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported John Cena, Bray Wyatt and Bruce Prichard were responsible for putting together the Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36.
Meltzer stated Wyatt and Prichard handled most of the match, while Cena made several changes for the better.
It really should not be of any real surprise that Wyatt and Cena had considerable input in the match. There was nothing about it that had Vince McMahon's fingerprints on it. It was far too high-concept for that.
Wyatt and Cena know their characters so intricately, and Prichard has a long history of working closely with talent to let those characters out that it only makes sense that the trio would be in charge of constructing the brilliant madness that unfolded on our screens.
Given the feedback from fans, perhaps this will be enough evidence for McMahon to give his talent a little more creative freedom.
Will Charlotte Flair Work Both NXT and Raw?
Meltzer also reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Charlotte Flair's victory over Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship will result in The Queen working for both Raw and NXT.
The company wants her star power on Wednesdays as NXT continued to combat the challenge of All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite on TNT.
Whether you believe the second-generation star will be enough to bring the ratings battle closer, there is no denying that The Queen is a fantastic in-ring performer whose skill and experience will only help the rest of the brand's enormously talented women's roster.
Women such as Teagan Knox, Shotzi Blackheart, Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae would all benefit from the boost in profile and star power that would come with working with Flair.
It is a plan that benefits the black and yellow brand but, hopefully, does not lead to Flair fatigue for fans who will have to get used to seeing her working multiple feuds at one time across two brands.
Reports on the Boneyard Match Between Undertaker and AJ Styles
WhatCulture reported the Boneyard Match between Undertaker and AJ Styles was filmed by "an outside production unit to custom-build the set that'd be used, and it took five whole days to make everything they wanted."
The report said come March 25, "WWE filmed overnight from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. That eight-hour shoot caused a weeklong clean up afterward."
Given the cinematic nature of it all, it makes total sense that there was a set-building and professional production team involved in crafting the boneyard that where Undertaker and Styles battled. The set was as significant a part of the overall package as anything and really set the mood for the brawl we witnessed.
That it took so long to film, and was taped so far in advance, are genuinely surprising, though.
Undertaker Gives an Update on His Future?
Following his victory at WrestleMania, Undertaker stirred up some speculation and innuendo on his future with a post on his official Instagram profile.
"It was a hell of a ride! #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania #30years," he said simply.
The photo attached is one of a beaten, exhausted Undertaker propped up by the bulldozer he ultimately used to bury AJ Styles and win the acclaimed Boneyard Match.
That WWE Network is preparing to unleash the first-ever in-depth look at The Phenom and his legendary career in a limited series entitled, Undertaker: The Last Ride, will only fuel speculation that the match at Saturday's event may very well have been the 55-year-old's last as an active competitor.
If it was, he could not have possibly gone out in a better, more appropriate match for the brawler he is and the character he has perfected.