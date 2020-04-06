WWE Rumors: Reviewing Top Buzz Following WrestleMania 36

1 of 5

Slice Wrestling reported WWE has begun plans for another Superstar Shake-up: "The current plan is for selected Superstars to be moved within all brands Raw, SmackDown and NXT. This will allow some Superstars who are lost on the main roster to [be] given a fresh start on NXT."

If the report is accurate, it will mean significant roster reshuffling just six or so months after the company held a massive draft to split the rosters up again.

The introduction of NXT to the mix, with certain main roster competitors having the opportunity to get some television exposure and rebuild themselves on Wednesday nights is an intriguing option especially for those like Cedric Alexander and Ricochet, not to mention veterans like Heath Slater, who have become nonexistent on WWE television.

The idea that several high-profile Superstars could switch shows will always keep fans invested, but the timing feels weird, if only because the Raw and SmackDown rosters are just finally creating identities for themselves with Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard heading their respective creative teams.