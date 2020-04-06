Celtics' Jayson Tatum: NBA Players Want to Restart Season Under Right Conditions

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

While still aiming to resume the 2019-20 NBA season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum expressed a level of reservation about taking steps such as playing games without any fans.

Tatum discussed the situation Monday on First Take:

"From all of the guys I've talked to and all of the conversations that I've heard, everybody wants to play. I think that's the consensus throughout the league. We obviously want to play but under the right circumstances. We gotta just put our trust in the league and the union and understand they'll make the right decision. Obviously I don't think it's a perfect scenario, that playing without fans would be fun. Nobody has really ever experienced that. I'm not sure that I would be in favor of playing without fans, but I don't think that putting anybody's health or life at risk is more important."

Some questioned whether the NBA could close off arenas to the public and play without fans as a way to restart the season.

On a related note, the New York Post's Joel Sherman spoke to one MLB team executive who said the start of the 2020 baseball season could move up "by a matter of weeks" if the leagued staged games without fans.

However, taking that step may not be enough to ensure the NBA's return. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Monday the discussions between players and teams have shifted toward navigating around the financial fallout of canceling the current season:

The Chinese Basketball Association has been a sort of test case for the NBA since China has been ahead of the United States in combatting the pandemic. The NBA could potentially mimic the CBA's steps in getting action underway.

The Chinese government placed an indefinite restriction on major sports leagues, however, with Windhorst reporting officials were concerned with asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus spreading the disease.

That added another layer of uncertainty around the NBA's immediate future.