LeBron James: All-Time Lady Vols Team Would 'Smash' All-Time Gamecocks

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Dawn Staley has turned South Carolina into a powerhouse, but LeBron James doesn't think the Gamecocks could hold a candle to the peak Tennessee experienced during the Pat Summitt era.

On Sunday, SEC Network shared a graphic asking fans to pick the stronger starting five from the respective programs. The Los Angeles Lakers star chimed in to say the Lady Vols were the clear favorite:

Because Tennessee has fallen out of the women's basketball elite following Summitt's departure, perhaps younger fans don't know how the Lady Vols set the gold standard for more than three decades. Summitt guided them to eight national titles and 18 Final Fours.

That hypothetical Tennessee starting lineup includes three winners of the Naismith College Player of the Year award: Candace Parker, Chamique Holdsclaw and Tamika Catchings. Parker and Holdsclaw were the NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player in back-to-back seasons as well.

Tiffany Mitchell, Ty Harris and A'ja Wilson were All-Americans during their time at South Carolina, but they can't compare to the legends that walked through the doors in Knoxville.

As James noted, Connecticut is one of the few teams that could throw out a lineup that could potentially match the best Tennessee had to offer.

Given the legendary rivalry the Huskies and Lady Vols enjoyed through the mid-to-late 1990s, there would undoubtedly be some passionate opinions on both sides as to who is superior.