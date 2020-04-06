WWE Raw Predictions for New Feuds and Matches After Epic 2-Day WrestleMania 36

Credit: WWE.com

The night after WrestleMania edition of WWE Raw is traditionally one of the most exciting, unpredictable episodes of the entire year.

That may change this year because of the restrictions in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as WWE is set to present a taped show filmed before no studio audience. But there is still potential for a fun show.

We know it will be Night 1 of Drew McIntyre's reign as WWE champion and Day 366 for Becky Lynch as The Man, but what else might fans expect from the broadcast?

Predicted Matches

There is an element of surprise heading into Monday's Raw, as WWE has not officially announced anything for the broadcast. With that said, history indicates there will likely be a 'Mania rematch or two, so with that in mind, here is what you might expect from the broadcast.

Non-title match: The Street Profits vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Keep in mind that WWE has gone light with actual in-ring content since moving into the Performance Center, limiting the number of matches so as not to remind you that there are no fans in attendance. Do not be surprised if the company opts to air one of the matches from WrestleMania—Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens or Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler in particular.

Both of those matches feature full-time Raw stars in prominent positions on a weekly basis.

Bianca Belair and Zelina Vega Plant Seeds for a Rivalry

Moments after The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Championships against Garza and Theory, Zelina Vega and her charges attacked the champions, looking to send a message in the wake of their disappointing loss.

That is until NXT star and Montez Ford's wife, Bianca Belair, hit the ring to make the save and lay out Vega.

An irate Vega took to Twitter to issue a warning to The EST.

With the Women's Tag Team Championships now over on SmackDown with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, the women's division desperately needs a secondary rivalry on Monday nights. While one would think that might include Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Sarah Morgan or The Kabuki Warriors, both Belair and Vega are charismatic performers who can more than hold up their end of the deal.

It should be interesting to see what WWE Creative has planned for them and if we get to see more of Vega in the ring in the coming weeks and months, something she hinted at during her appearance on WWE's The Bump on Sunday afternoon.

Beware The Queen of Spades

"I've seen this dark before. Shoulda killed me when you had the chance...."

That was a foreboding tweet sent by Shayna Baszler just moments after her loss to Lynch in the Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania.

It is a warning to The Man that she had the opportunity to rid her life of the pain, agony and suffering that awaits her at the hands of The Queen of Spades, but she did not take it And now things will only get worse for the champion.

Perhaps as soon as Monday night.

Baszler is scary when she is focused and determined, as we witnessed at the Elimination Chamber in March. On that night, she became the first competitor to eliminate every one of her five opponents en route to one of the most dominant main event performances in WWE history.

With disappointment hovering overhead like a heavy rain cloud, Baszler will lash out. Whether that is against Lynch or an unfortunate competitor in the wrong place at the wrong time remains to be seen.

A 1st Challenger for Drew McIntyre

Now that The Scottish Psychopath is the WWE champion, it raises the question: Who will step up and challenge him first?

Brock Lesnar is unlikely. Expect The Beast Incarnate to be saved for another time, perhaps August's SummerSlam or November's Survivor Series.

One option is Rollins, who may have lost at WrestleMania but can easily jump into contention with a rematch victory over Owens. The Monday Night Messiah is a fantastic heel and one who can build fan disdain for a match with their conquering hero.

The better choice? AJ Styles, fresh from the grave.

The Phenomenal One should take on a nastier, more aggressive demeanor following his Boneyard match loss to Undertaker. That should propel him to the main event, where he will provide McIntyre an opponent who essentially guarantees great matches and legitimizes him right out of the gate.

Do not be surprised if such a feud kicks off Monday night on the USA Network.