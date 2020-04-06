Overwatch League 2020 Week 9: Philadelphia Fusion's Top Plays, Prize Money

Carlton Beener for Activision Blizzard Entertainment

He shoots, he scores; then Heesu waves and shoots some more. The Philadelphia Fusion already had tremendous bravado, and then their rookie DPS, Heesu, turned 18 on March 25.

Somehow the team's spice grew even more potent.

Despite playing just one game, against a middling team and amid a crowded weekend, the Fusion's new lineup stood out. Philadelphia is now 6-1 on the season with a league-leading plus-13 map differential.

Not to be outdone by fellow DPS, Carpe, and his iconic penchant for colorfully confident play, Heesu exceeded his already high expectations and did so with flair. The debutant waved with unerring nonchalance to foes he had cornered before finishing kills and pulled out one of the greatest instances of "BM" (bad manners) ever: pretending to jump off the map after a fight.

Carpe is still Carpe, though. And he did smash the Washington Justice's star DPS, Corey, with an embarrassing Torbjorn hammer kill before promptly typing "sit" in the public match chat.

Now, the Fusion continue to sit among the teams most likely to take home the brunt of the Overwatch League's 2020 $5 million prize pool—and they are the loudest at the table.

Here's how the weekend shook out and the Fusion's best highlights.

Saturday

Toronto Defiant 3 - 1 Washington Justice

Los Angeles Gladiators 3 - 0 Dallas Fuel

Los Angeles Valiant 1 - 3 San Francisco Shock

Sunday

Shanghai Dragons 3 - 0 Hangzhou Spark

Chengdu Hunters 2 - 3 Guangzhou Charge

Houston Outlaws 1 - 3 Paris Eternal

Philadelphia Fusion 3 - 0 Washington Justice

Dallas Fuel 3 - 2 Los Angeles Valiant

Chengdu Hunters 1 - 3 Shanghai Dragons

Guangzhou Charge 2 - 3 Hangzhou Spark

Full schedule and standings available here.





Saturday

Brigitte, McCree, Mei and Wrecking Ball were all banned for this week of action, thanks to a lucky cat, and Saturday demonstrated what would be a recurring reality in team compositions: the Swedish craftsman, Torbjorn.

The Justice lost the day's first match by running their primary hitscan DPS on an ineffective Torb, but the Gladiators and Shock proceeded to each win their games with their projectile DPS popping off as the stout Swede.

Sunday

Sunday was full of great matches, but the Fusion stole the show. The rookie, Heesu, started and introduced himself to the league and, repeatedly, to the Justice in Map 1: Busan.

Then came Carpe's turn to get into his opponents' heads. On the second map, Volskaya Industries, the illustrious damage-dealer used Torb's hammer, which does just slightly more damage than simply meleeing, to finish off Washington's Corey at the end of a won fight.

Ever the good sport, Corey responded to Carpe's "sit" in match chat with mistyped, caps-locked laughter. Good entertainment is just good entertainment, even if you're on the losing side of it.

Sans theatrics, Poko then put the finishing touches on the day's demolition with a D.Va bomb pentakill along Route 66, the match's third and final map.

Next week, Philadelphia faces the Eternal and Reign—who boast a combined 8-3 record in 2020. With a new set of hero bans, it will be worth watching if the Fusion's new starting lineup continues to cruise.