5 Best Feuds for Drew McIntyre Leading Up to WWE SummerSlam 2020

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Of the many memorable moments that transpired at this year's two-day WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre winning the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar in the main event of Night 2 was arguably the most satisfying.

The Scot's journey to the top of the card since his first stint with WWE over a decade ago has been well-documented, and he's finally where he belongs among the elite in the main event scene.

A victory over The Beast Incarnate is no small feat, and WWE must capitalize on his hot momentum going forward.

His first defense of the title came at the end of The Show of Shows in footage that aired during Monday's Raw when he battled Big Show in an impromptu matchup. Thankfully, he emerged victorious (albeit by the skin of his teeth), leaving viewers to question who will be next to challenge him for the gold.

The Raw roster is filled with worthy contenders coming out of WrestleMania and the possibilities are limitless now that McIntyre is in possession of the prestigious prize. Having a full-time champ as the face of the flagship show once more will be refreshing and should make the road to SummerSlam fun to follow.

McIntyre cemented his star status with his win over Lesnar on Sunday night, but now it's all about the aftermath and how he'll be booked as champion.

These five feuds would provide him with the most compelling competition possible and ensure his reign is a certifiable success.