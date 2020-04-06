WWE WrestleMania 36 Highlights: Best Videos and GIFs from Full Show

Photo courtesy of WWE.com

Rob Gronkowski entered the weekend as WWE's host for WrestleMania 36. The former New England Patriots tight end left it with the WWE 24/7 Championship.

On Saturday, Gronkowski's friend, WWE superstar Mojo Rawley, prevented him from pinning R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship, which is defended at all times anywhere. Gronkowski got revenge Sunday as he dove on to a pile of wrestlers who were trying to take down Rawley, then pinned Rawley himself before booking it out of the WWE Performance Center.

There's likely more to come from Gronkowski in WWE, and perhaps even a future feud with Rawley is on the way.

Gronkowski's title win was only one of the memorable moments of WrestleMania weekend, which featured two full nights of action for the first time in the event's history.

Here are more of the highlights from WrestleMania 36, along with videos and GIFs to help relive the excitement.

The Undertaker, AJ Styles steal the show in Boneyard Match

By the time the first night of WrestleMania was over, social media was buzzing with discussion of WWE's first Boneyard Match. That's because it was creative, unique and thrilling in a cinematic-style format that the company has rarely utilized in the past.

The opening of the match saw AJ Styles popping up out of a casket, which was how he arrived at the boneyard for his fight with The Undertaker.

Another cool sight was when Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, Styles' stablemates in The O.C., arrived along with an army of druids to take on The Undertaker.

Styles' high point of the match came when he tackled The Undertaker through the wall of an abandoned building. At this point, Styles was on top as he continued to trash-talk Undertaker, who was down and struggling for the moment.

However, The Undertaker battled back, with his best moments coming while battling all three members of The O.C. on the roof of the building. He threw Gallows off, delivered a Tombstone Piledriver to Anderson and chokeslammed Styles down on to the ground.

That led to The Undertaker burying Styles alive to earn the win, then getting back on the motorcycle he arrived on, which created a great image for the end of the match.

Firefly Fun House presents unorthodox Wyatt-Cena match

There's never been anything in the WWE quite like this Firefly Fun House match. And there may never be anything like it again.

For most of the time, it wasn't really a "match." Instead, Bray Wyatt got inside John Cena's head and used mind tricks to make him relive some of his past moments and personas, including his WWE debut in the Ruthless Aggression Era and his former role as the Doctor of Thuganomics. Wyatt relived some of his past moments as well, which included a throwback to his WrestleMania 30 loss to Cena.

Some of the most entertaining portions featured some 1980s and 1990s spoofs, such as this weightlifting "promo" from Wyatt and Cena.

And then there was also a WCW Monday Nitro spoof, with Wyatt filling in as Eric Bischoff and an appearance from "Hollywood" John Cena.

In the end, Wyatt was victorious as The Fiend locked in a mandible claw on Cena and then earned the pin, which was counted by the Firefly Fun House version of Wyatt in a cool editing spot.

McIntyre's Claymore Kicks outlast Lesnar's F-5s

Finally, Drew McIntyre is the WWE Champion. After winning the Men's Royal Rumble match back in January, McIntyre went on to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship on Sunday night. And in typical Lesnar-match fashion, this was a sprint and a finisher-fest from the start.

It was actually McIntyre connecting with a finisher first, though, as he took down The Beast with a Claymore Kick.

But Lesnar got the upper hand, taking McIntyre to Suplex City and then hitting an F-5. However, McIntyre kicked out at a one count, proving that he was going to be a formidable challenger.

McIntyre regained control and hit Lesnar with three more Claymore Kicks to notch the victory and win the first WWE world title of his career. It was a fitting way to end WrestleMania weekend, as McIntyre is now on top and will likely have plenty of new challengers in the months to come.

Edge, Orton battle all over WWE Performance Center

For the first time in nine years, Edge took part in a singles match after he came out of retirement at Royal Rumble. Locked in a personal feud with fellow veteran Randy Orton over the past two months, the two experienced superstars battled throughout the WWE Performance Center, taking their Last Man Standing match far away from the ring.

It started in the ring, though, as Orton, who was disguised as a cameraman, attacked Edge from behind and opened the match by delivering an RKO.

From there, they fought through the backstage area, which included the workout area and offices. The match went nearly 40 minutes and was the longest of this year's WrestleMania. It may have been more entertaining had it been a bit shorter, but it certainly picked up near the end.

Edge may be 46 years old, but he proved he can still bring some big spots as he delivered an elbow drop on to Orton through a table in the backstage area.

Edge was also on the receiving end of some spots, including one that featured Orton delivering his signature DDT on the back of a covered pickup truck.

Edge went on to notch his first win since 2011, as he hit a lying Orton in the head with a chair, which left The Viper unable to get to his feet before the referee's count reached 10.

Owens delivers memorable high-flying spot vs. Rollins

Jeff Hardy and Shane McMahon weren't around to jump off high things and risk their bodies, but Kevin Owens made sure there was that type of spot during his match against Seth Rollins.

Initially, Owens defeated Rollins by disqualification when Rollins hit him with the ring bell. However, Owens wanted to restart the match with no disqualifications, and Rollins obliged, so the two continued their fight. And it's a great thing that they did.

In one of the best spots of the weekend, Owens climbed the giant WrestleMania sign that was behind the commentary table and jumped off of it, delivering a senton on to Rollins, who was laying on the table.

Owens went on to win the match in what was one of the more underrated bouts of the weekend.