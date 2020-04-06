Islam Makhachev Reportedly Won't Compete at UFC 249; Hernandez Expected to Fight

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Another fight on the UFC 249 card is in a state of flux after TSN's Aaron Bronsteter reported Islam Makhachev will be unable to fight April 18.

Makhachev was slated to meet Alexander Hernandez. According to Bronsteter, Hernandez is expected to fight a different opponent.

UFC already lost its headline bout when Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out of his lightweight championship fight in order to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurmagomedov had already said travel restrictions were preventing him from leaving Russia for the event.

MMA Junkie's Nolan King noted Makhachev was effectively in the same boat as Khabib, leading Hernandez to tell King he and his camp were "all in the dark."

"It's just like everything else," Hernandez said. "When we hear the official word, we all hear the official word. (Expletive), half the time I wait for a tag on Instagram to know something is locked in. Obviously with Khabib being stuck in Russia, I imagine Islam is on the same plane out there."

Michael Johnson, who's lined up to face Evan Dunham at UFC Fight Night 173 on April 25, threw himself out as an alternative for Hernandez:

Some fans are likely to see Makhachev's withdrawal as more evidence why UFC should have scrapped the show altogether given the logistical headaches and public health concerns posed by the ongoing pandemic.

Less than two weeks out, UFC 249 still doesn't have an arena locked down after the New York State Athletic Commission ruled out the original location, Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani reported Sunday that UFC "feels it is very close to securing a new venue for UFC 249." Helwani wasn't provided with specifics about the new plan and could only say the pay-per-view is likely to be on the West Coast.