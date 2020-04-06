John Cena and Undertaker Cinematic Matches Just Redefined Aging Stars in WWE

WWE

WWE just evolved.

Generally speaking, WWE has done some of its best work when absolutely forced to change. Some of the company's glory years stemmed from direct competition. Struggling with pay-per-views in a streaming era helped birth WWE Network.

And now adaptation for the coronavirus pandemic created a redefining sort of match: the pre-taped cinematic duel.

It started Saturday night at WrestleMania 36, with Undertaker burying AJ Styles alive after a personal feud. It continued Sunday night, with John Cena and Bray Wyatt's Fiend colliding for a memorable experience, which is probably the best way to explain the amazing, weird trip down memory lane.

And nothing will be the same in the aftermath.

Undertaker's match especially is a must-see case study here. It doesn't take a ton of searching on social media or the internet at large to see the contest with Styles was a resounding success, if not the highlight of Mania as a whole (when the internet unanimously likes something, WWE needs to pay attention).

Impressive, considering Undertaker's past few matches have been terribly received by even the kindest, most attached fans. Whispers of a tarnished legacy (which he was sure to bring up while trash-talking Styles in their match) weren't uncommon.

Then Saturday night happened.

A whole new door has opened when it comes to aging stars like Undertaker. If WWE CEO Vince McMahon isn't sitting in an office smacking himself on the forehead with dollar signs for eyeballs, there might be something wrong with him.

Let's summarize: Taker should never be in a normal match again. He should never have the chance to commit a gaffe that hurts his legacy on his way out. It doesn't have to be about this sort of insurance, either, as simply seeing him roll up to a cemetery as the American Badass, beat the tar out of Styles and bury him was awesome and the one thing fans will still bring up about this 'Mania 10 years down the line.

And think of the possibilities. If WWE is willing to go this route with some of its older stars, why not bring back other names?

Why not get the Undertaker vs. Sting story we never received?

If that doesn't excite fans, nothing much will. The pre-taped, cinematic match with surprisingly good production isn't without flaws. It would be weird when things go back to normal to sell tickets to fans, only for the live audience to have to watch a screen for 30 minutes just like those fans viewing from home.

But as WWE has shown over the years, it can find a workaround for anything. Maybe reserve these sorts of matches for the biggest of cards like 'Mania and SummerSlam, for which legends like Taker usually show up anyway.

It's hard not to think of the possibilities. Contrast the Taker match or the Cena-Fiend bout with Goldberg's match with Braun Strowman, which was every bit as ho-hum as Goldberg's match with Wyatt in Saudi Arabia. It was a thing, yes, but most viewers might have come out of it just thankful nobody got seriously hurt.

Now throw Goldberg in a streetlight set up in one of these cinematic matches. Let Triple H have a moment in one. And again, hello, Taker vs. Sting. It goes on and on. But relegating some of the older legends to these sorts of matches for general mass appeal is at least worth considering as a viable new long-term wrinkle.

Granted, one of the issues with WWE is overdoing something to death, earning ire from at least a portion of the fanbase. But that's why nailing down the above parameters—only with aging legends and only on otherwise stacked cards at special times—were already outlined. As long as WWE isn't hammering this idea every single pay-per-view, it won't wear out its welcome.

But just look at the wonders it worked for so many Superstars over the span of two nights. Taker's career is easily considered as revived, if not lengthened by a long time if he sticks to these sorts of matches. Cena wasn't stuck in a ring doing his usual five moves. Wyatt was merely built for this sort of thing and is must-see TV just to gander at what he might do. (Styles was great too, he just doesn't need it).

These are incredible developments for acts that needed them. And it's already thrilling to think about what Superstar might next goad Undertaker into literally defending his yard.

And really, it's to the point where one has to wonder why WWE hadn't already thought of this. Pro wrestling is largely about entertaining live crowds. But with the luxury of such a ridiculously talented roster, it can afford to innovate in a way that makes some Superstars immortal and keeps them in action well past their traditional expiration date.

If WWE leans into this properly with the right legends, WrestleMania 36 and the matches put on by Cena and Undertaker will stand as the onset of a stellar evolutionary step for wrestling.