Devin Booker Holds Off Michael Porter Jr. in ESPN NBA 2K Players Tournament

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker toppled Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. in the first round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament on Sunday.

It might only be the opening round, but Booker and Porter pulled out the heavy hitters. Booker selected the reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks, while Porter countered with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Booker provided a candid reaction when pressed to pick his current squad:

The 2020 All-Star took his duties very seriously while controlling the NBA's best team:

Booker established an early advantage and wasted little time dishing out the trash talk:

The competitors at least took some time to put their hostilities aside to check in and see how things are going amid the NBA's hiatus:

The game was never too far out of reach for Porter, yet he failed to string enough defensive stops together to erase Booker's lead. He cut the deficit to three points before Booker responded with a pair of free throws by Antetokounmpo and a three-pointer from Kyle Korver to make it an eight-point game.

Booker will play Washington Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura in the second round. Hachimura narrowly edged out a victory over Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, with their game going down to the buzzer.