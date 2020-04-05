Tom Brady Reportedly Joins Seminole Golf Club After Signing Buccaneers Contract

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

If Tom Brady is going to play in a golf match with Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, he's going to need to practice.

He reportedly found the perfect place.

According to Outside The Cut and Golfweek, the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joined the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida, which is a private course designed by Donald Ross.

Golfweek noted it will take Brady about a three-hour drive to get there from home after he moved into the Davis Islands mansion that baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter built, but it will surely be worth the journey

Bill Speros of Golfweek ranked it as the 13th-best course on his 2019 list of the top 200 classic courses, behind iconic locations such as Augusta National, Pebble Beach and Pine Valley.

Playing in a place with year-round golf like Florida has its perks after a career with the New England Patriots in cold weather.