Report: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson to Play Match with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning

Four legends are reportedly teaming up for a cross-sport showdown to raise money for charity during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Jabari Young of CNBC, future Hall of Fame NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will play with golfing legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in a two-on-two golf match to benefit charity. Mickelson will team up with Brady and face off against Woods and Manning.

Young's source said the event will be organized by AT&T's WarnerMedia (B/R's parent company) and could happen in May, although the negotiations are still being finalized.

The report clarified that there would be no fans present and the competitors would obey social-distancing rules related to the pandemic and stay at least six feet apart.

"Discussions along these lines have been ongoing for quite some time, but nothing has been approved by the Tour," the PGA Tour said in a statement on Wednesday, per Bob Harig of ESPN.com.

This comes after Woods and Mickelson famously faced each other in The Match in 2018 for a $9 million prize. Mickelson defeated Woods on the 22nd hole in the memorable event in Las Vegas. The Match was aired on B/R Live.

Adding the NFL quarterbacks would present another layer, especially since Manning has experience in pro-am tournaments. Brady had some fun with the fact Manning was participating in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February:

Brady and Manning formed arguably the most famous quarterback rivalry when the latter was still in the NFL, as they often stood in each other's way during the AFC battle for the Super Bowl. Brady enjoyed an 11-6 record in their 17 head-to-head matchups, although Manning was 3-2 in their five postseason showdowns.

Manning has the edge in MVPs as well (five-to-three), but Brady has the all-important Super Bowl bragging rights at six-to-two.

As for the golfers, Mickelson has been something of a foil to Woods during the latter's run up the all-time golf leaderboards. The lefty has five majors to Woods' 15 but has often battled near the top of the leaderboard as Tiger amassed his 82 career PGA Tour victories.