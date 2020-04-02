Report: Tom Brady Living in Derek Jeter's Tampa Mansion After Joining Buccaneers

April 2, 2020

ARCHIVO - En imagen de archivo del 4 de enero de 2020, el quarterback Tom Brady, de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra, ingresa a la cancha antes del inicio de un duelo de comodines de los playoffs de la NFL ante los Titans de Tennessee, en Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Foto/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tampa Bay is the home of sports royalty. 

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times confirmed new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will live in the Davis Islands mansion that baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter built. Jeter played his entire career for the New York Yankees, which participated in spring training in the Tampa Bay area, and is now a partial owner of the Miami Marlins.

Brady will not be hurting for space in his new digs.

Stroud noted the waterfront house is 30,000 square feet and features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pool, two boat lifts, an entertainment room and a billiard room.

The spoils of six Super Bowl titles could be on full display.

Buccaneers fans will hope he will need to add another wing to fit a seventh Lombardi Trophy following a career of dominance with the New England Patriots.

