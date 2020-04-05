Video: Drew McIntyre Dedicates WWE WrestleMania 36 Match vs. Lesnar to Fans

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

As he approaches his WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre posted a message to his fans.

One consequence of WrestleMania 36's move to the WWE Performance Center is that McIntyre won't have the true star-making moment the show appears to be building to.

Since his victory in the 2020 Royal Rumble match, the WWE Universe has rallied behind The Scottish Psychopath. His interactions with Lesnar generally drew the loudest reactions on Raw before the show was forced to move behind closed doors.

A McIntyre win over Lesnar will feel somewhat deflating in an empty arena but wouldn't remove all of the joy from seeing him dethrone The Beast Incarnate.