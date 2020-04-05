Braun Strowman Thanks Goldberg, WWE Universe After WrestleMania 36 Title Win

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Braun Strowman captured the WWE Universal Championship for the first time Saturday with a victory over Goldberg during the first night of WrestleMania 36.

Strowman posted a picture of himself with the title belt on Twitter while thanking Goldberg and the WWE Universe for its support during his rise:

The Monster Among Men has been pushed to the cusp of a main event title run a few times over the past three years, most recently facing off with Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions in September, but WWE held off giving him a top-tier belt.

He replaced Roman Reigns, who removed himself from the WrestleMania card to protect his health amid the coronavirus pandemic because he has previously undergone treatment for leukemia and is immunocompromised, to get the title shot against Goldberg.

Strowman is a limited in-ring worker, but he meets the prototypical look of high-profile WWE champions of past and present: tall and powerful. His promo work has also made some minor strides since he arrived to the main roster.

It's unclear how long his championship reign will last with WWE's taping schedule unsettled because of the "stay at home" orders and social-distancing guidelines in place because of COVID-19.

A feud between Strowman and Reigns is probably on the horizon once things return to normal.