Charlotte Flair Reflects Before WWE WrestleMania 36 Match vs. Rhea Ripley

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

Charlotte Flair reflected on the final match of her father's Hall of Fame career and her rise into one of WWE's top Superstars after going through the NXT development system ahead of her WrestleMania 36 title match against NXT women's champion Rhea Ripley on Sunday night.

Flair posted the comments on Twitter:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.