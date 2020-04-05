Charlotte Flair Reflects Before WWE WrestleMania 36 Match vs. Rhea Ripley

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2020

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair celebrates the Mae Young Classic at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/AP Images for WWE)
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

Charlotte Flair reflected on the final match of her father's Hall of Fame career and her rise into one of WWE's top Superstars after going through the NXT development system ahead of her WrestleMania 36 title match against NXT women's champion Rhea Ripley on Sunday night.

Flair posted the comments on Twitter:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Hot Takes of WrestleMania 36 Night One

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Hot Takes of WrestleMania 36 Night One

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Biggest Surprises of WrestleMania's First Night

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Ranking the Biggest Surprises of WrestleMania's First Night

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Charlotte Flair Looks Back on Her Journey Before WrestleMania Night Two

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Charlotte Flair Looks Back on Her Journey Before WrestleMania Night Two

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Examining Undertaker's Future Following WrestleMania Win

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Examining Undertaker's Future Following WrestleMania Win

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report