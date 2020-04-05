Texas QB Sam Ehlinger's COVID-19 Relief Campaign Passes $75K in Donations

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger's COVID-19 Relief Campaign Passes $75K in DonationsApril 5, 2020
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger started a GoFundMe campaign to assist efforts being taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic on March 25, and the results have been positive, with over $77,000 raised as of Sunday afternoon.
He introduced the GoFundMe publicly on March 27 in a message on his Twitter account:
Sam Ehlinger @sehlinger3
Please share with friends and family and let’s raise $1,000,000 for COVID-19 Relief. Shoutout @Trevorlawrencee and his girlfriend, Marissa, for setting a great example with their fundraising platform. Link to donate and share is in my bio and attached below. https://t.co/lEN3FSkQXi
