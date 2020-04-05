Texas QB Sam Ehlinger's COVID-19 Relief Campaign Passes $75K in Donations

Austin Gay/Associated Press

Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger started a GoFundMe campaign to assist efforts being taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic on March 25, and the results have been positive, with over $77,000 raised as of Sunday afternoon.

He introduced the GoFundMe publicly on March 27 in a message on his Twitter account:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.