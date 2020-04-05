Texas QB Sam Ehlinger's COVID-19 Relief Campaign Passes $75K in Donations

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2020

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger celebrates a touchdown against Utah during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Austin Gay)
Austin Gay/Associated Press

Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger started a GoFundMe campaign to assist efforts being taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic on March 25, and the results have been positive, with over $77,000 raised as of Sunday afternoon.  

He introduced the GoFundMe publicly on March 27 in a message on his Twitter account: 

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

