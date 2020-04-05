Report: Celta Vigo's Fedor Smolov Defied Lockdown to Attend Fiancee's Birthday

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2020

Russia's Fedor Smolov during the friendly soccer match between Austria and Russia in the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria, on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)
Kerstin Joensson/Associated Press

Celta Vigo forward Fedor Smolov ignored a lockdown order and left Spain to return to Russia for his fiancee Maria Yumasheva's 18th birthday party, according to The Guardian

He was the second Celta Vigo player to defy the quarantine order after forward Pione Sisto drove home to Denmark last week. 

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

