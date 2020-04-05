Report: Celta Vigo's Fedor Smolov Defied Lockdown to Attend Fiancee's Birthday

Kerstin Joensson/Associated Press

Celta Vigo forward Fedor Smolov ignored a lockdown order and left Spain to return to Russia for his fiancee Maria Yumasheva's 18th birthday party, according to The Guardian.

He was the second Celta Vigo player to defy the quarantine order after forward Pione Sisto drove home to Denmark last week.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.