Kurt Angle Says He Suggested Undertaker vs. AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 36

Tim Warner/Getty Images

AJ Styles certainly gave The Undertaker one of the most unique matches of his career Saturday night at WrestleMania 36.

Filmed mostly like a campy horror movie, Taker's win over Styles in their "boneyard match" was a highlight of Saturday night—a fun-but-tongue-in-cheek moment that allowed the 55-year-old to look the best he has on WWE television in years.

It seems the idea came from Kurt Angle.

The WWE Hall of Famer told Marc Raimondi of ESPN that he suggested a program with Styles to Taker following his embarrassing match against Goldberg in Saudi Arabia.

"The first thing I said to him was, 'What about [wrestling] AJ [Styles]?' … It'll be the best match you've had in years,'" Angle said.

In terms of a "match," this was far from a 5-star thriller. It was more of a heavily edited short film, which was beyond perfect given the circumstances. The empty-arena WrestleMania never quite clicked—wrestling thrives on the call and response—but this match could have been thrown in any WWE program during normal time and stolen the show.

Hopefully WWE learns from this and leans on more unique setups if the company plans to continue producing content post-WrestleMania season. WWE has not announced any plans beyond Monday's Raw after Mania, and thinking outside the box would be a way to keep content fresh.

Either way, this is the best use of Taker in several years.