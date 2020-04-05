WWE WrestleMania 36 Predictions for Sunday Night's Updated Match Card

WWE WrestleMania 36 Predictions for Sunday Night's Updated Match CardApril 5, 2020
- John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
- Edge vs. Randy Orton
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
- Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks
- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
- The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory
- Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
- Liv Morgan vs. Natalya
The first night of WrestleMania 36 proved WWE can put on a great show without a crowd in attendance, so hopes are high for night two to be at the same level.
Matches like The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles, Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens and the SmackDown tag title ladder match were lauded as some of the best of the night.
Sunday's card will feature nine more contests. Here is a look at the remaining matches:
Let's go through each match and make some predictions based on recent storyline developments.
LIv Morgan vs. Natalya
The pre-show for the second night will see Liv Morgan step into the ring with Natalya. This addition is a bit strange since both women are working as babyfaces right now.
Morgan has shown a lot of improvements in the ring since returning during Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding. If anyone can bring the best out of her, it's The Queen of Harts.
Natalya deserves a big moment as much as anybody but from a logical perspective, it makes more sense to give Morgan the rub so she can have momentum as she continues her feud with Ruby Riott in the future.
Prediction: Morgan
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
The lovable Otis has been tormented by Dolph Ziggler in recent months. The Showoff conspired with Sonya Deville to ruin his date with Mandy Rose in order to date her himself.
After weeks of Otis moping, he and Rose finally found out about everything on SmackDown. Now, The Dozer and The Showoff are set to square off at WrestleMania.
If everybody was available when this was filmed, the most satisfying conclusion would be Rose helping Otis win. With everything going on in the world right now, we need a love story we can get behind and this is it. It can even end with the two walking off hand in hand as Ziggler looks on from the ring.
Prediction: Otis
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
The feud on this card with the least buildup is Black vs. Lashley. They don't have much reason to hate each other but on Sunday, they will do battle.
Lashley has needed a big win for a long time and scoring a victory over a rising star would help him a lot, but that is not what is going to happen.
WWE is building Black up into a dangerous competitor. Having him defeat one of the most powerful men on the roster is going to make him look even tougher than he already does.
Prediction: Black
The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory
Two young men are about to get the biggest opportunity of their careers as they have their first WrestleMania match less than a year after signing with the company.
Angel Garza and Austin Theory will challenge Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Raw Tag Team Championships in what is sure to be a fun and competitive bout.
Garza and Theory will likely be accompanied by Zelina Vega, who is always a wildcard at ringside. Even with her help, the best decision is to have The Street Profits retain the titles.
Ford and Dawkins are still establishing themselves and losing the belts so quickly after winning them won't help anybody. Once this is over, Theory will go back to NXT with some more exposure and Garza can continue his feud with Humberto Carrillo.
Prediction: The Street Profits
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Bayley is about to face her biggest challenge as champion when she defends the SmackDown women's title against Tamina, Naomi, Evans and Banks.
The main storyline here is whether or not The Boss will turn on her best friend during the match. They have played coy about what this will mean for their friendship ever since they found out they would be facing each other.
It looks like the plan could be to turn one of them back into a face so they can have a feud through the spring. If that happens, somebody else could swoop in and steal the win.
Naomi got a lot of attention for her Royal Rumble performance and WWE should capitalize on her popularity by giving her a big WrestleMania moment. That way, she can fight someone else for the title while Bayley and Banks have a more personal rivalry.
Prediction: Naomi
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
Ripley has been compared to Flair in many ways ever since she arrived on the scene in NXT UK. They are both tall, muscular, agile competitors who dominate most of their opponents.
Having Charlotte use her Rumble win to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship was the right call as it elevates both the title and her opponent.
The 10-time champion winning the belt and returning to NXT for a little while could help the brand, but if the goal is to build a new star, Ripley beating her is the only way to go.
Prediction: Ripley
Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena
After The Undertaker and Styles shocked everyone with an entertaining Boneyard match on Saturday, a lot of people have high hopes for Sunday's Firefly Fun House bout.
Friday's SmackDown closed with Cena accepting Wyatt's challenge even though he has no idea what The Fiend has in store for him. Wyatt appeared as both versions of his character and asked Cena to let him in.
Their last WrestleMania match ended with Cena claiming victory but he was still a top star at the time. Now that he is a part-time legend, he needs to put Wyatt over with his own stipulation.
If the production value is as good as what we saw on Saturday, this could be the Match of the Night.
Prediction: Wyatt
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Sunday night will see two former friends enter the ring for the most personal match of their careers when Edge faces The Viper.
Orton is one of the best antagonists WWE has and he has been for the past decade. When you need a villain you can hate, you call Orton.
Edge is about to have his first singles match since returning at The Royal Rumble after a nine-year absence. There is no way WWE is going to take this WrestleMania moment away from him.
This is not going to be a technical encounter. This is going to be violent. With the Last Man Standing stipulation in play, they are free to be creative and use the entire Performance Center as their playground.
Prediction: Edge
Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
Lesnar and McIntyre are going to fight over the WWE title on Sunday. With any luck, this will be more than two minutes of finishers like Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman.
When The Beast tries, he is one of the best wrestlers in the business. He and McIntyre are capable of having the best match either of them has had in years, especially if they go for more than 10 minutes.
There is a possibility WWE will save the title change for a future date when it can have a live crowd in attendance but with the ways things went on the first night, it looks more likely that management will pull the trigger and book McIntyre to win.
Having a champion who can appear more often is important under the current circumstances. McIntyre is more than capable of being that champion.
Prediction: McIntyre