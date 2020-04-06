The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre and WWE Stars Who Owned WrestleMania 36 WeekendApril 6, 2020
The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre and WWE Stars Who Owned WrestleMania 36 Weekend
WrestleMania 36 was split over two nights and pretaped in front of no audience, but plenty of WWE Superstars seized their opportunities for massive victories this weekend.
Some managed to put an end to a bitter feud. Others captured or retained their gold. In a few cases, wrestlers stole the show and put on performances that exceeded expectations.
Looking back on the historic double feature of a pay-per-view, a few Superstars stand out above the rest as the ones who managed to steal the show in one way or another.
Let's recap the victors, champions and other Superstars who owned WrestleMania 36.
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
Opening this year's WrestleMania is a big responsibility, as it set the tone for the whole weekend. Had the Women's Tag Team Championship match been a disaster, many fans might have tuned out for both shows.
Thankfully, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross managed to put on a surprisingly good performance, even without an energetic crowd hyped for the first match out of the kickoff.
But while any tag team tango takes all competitors to pull it off, the focus here is on Bliss and Cross, who came out on top.
In doing so, they became the first two-time WWE women's tag team champions.
A history-making win with one of the better matches of the night that more than did its job to whet everyone's appetites is a major win they should be very proud of.
Braun Strowman
WWE put quite literally the absolute least amount of effort into replacing Roman Reigns with Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship that could have possibly happened.
There was no build for this match, as it didn't even get an explanation. All WWE did was put up a graphic, say that match was happening and move on.
Despite that horrendous setup and the fact that his match with Goldberg lasted shorter than it takes to brew a cup of coffee, The Monster Among Men walked out of WrestleMania as one of the biggest talking points.
Goldberg—a Hall of Famer known for his legendary dominance of nearly every single person he's ever stood across the ring from—hit three spears on Strowman and couldn't get the job done. After a few powerslams, he was staring up at the lights, no longer champion.
Just like that, Strowman can now forever claim he beat the nigh-unstoppable Goldberg in just over two minutes to win his first world championship.
Pretty good for a guy who wasn't even scheduled to appear on the card a few days ago, right?!
AJ Styles and the Undertaker
Had WrestleMania taken place at Raymond James Stadium, there's no way the Boneyard Match would have happened as it did.
Likely, AJ Styles and The Undertaker would have had some No Disqualification match of sorts, but it would have happened in the standard ring with no extra flair beyond their entrances.
That could have also been great—perhaps even better, but we'll never know—although it certainly wouldn't have been as unique.
The Phenomenal One and The Phenom managed to channel their inner Final Deletion and have a cinematic fight that fans will not forget. It was fun, strange, different and the best way to end the first night of WrestleMania to get fans wanting to tune back in on Sunday.
With the edits and pacing, The Undertaker looked better than he has in his past few matches. Styles played his part perfectly and will suffer absolutely no loss in credibility for coming up short against The Deadman.
This was a reminder of how great these performers are and how 30 years can go by, but you can never count out The Demon of Death Valley.
Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch had more momentum on her side going into WrestleMania last year than anyone on the entire roster, which resulted in her winning both Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships in the main event.
An entire year later, no Superstar posed as big of a threat to disrupt her Raw title reign than Shayna Baszler, who was dominant in NXT and destroyed everyone at Elimination Chamber 2020.
Despite that, The Man walked out with the belt still in her possession.
Going from one WrestleMania to the next as champion in an uninterrupted title reign hasn't been done since Trish Stratus, just to show how rare of a feat Lynch pulled off.
There are no solid contenders to her title. She's beaten everyone in her path for a year. Now, after WrestleMania, The Man reasserted that this is her division.
Otis
Had you polled the WWE Universe last year after WrestleMania 35 and asked if they could imagine one of the most in-depth and beloved storylines of the 2020 Showcase of the Immortals being a love triangle between Otis, Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler, it's doubtful anyone would have seen it coming.
Lo and behold, this underdog love story was one of the most compelling parts of the weekend and is in the discussion for the best feel-good segment of the pay-per-view.
Otis not only was victorious over Ziggler, he also got the girl! A win in a singles match at WrestleMania is in the record books, along with a kiss from Mandy Rose.
This may be a career peak for Otis, or it may be the just the start of something better. At the very least, he stole more of the spotlight from some bigger names than anyone likely would have seen coming a few months ago.
Edge
The Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton was one of the biggest selling points of this show. When the event kept suffering from downgrades, this storyline held strong.
The Rated-R Superstar had an amazing WWE 24 special dedicated to his in-ring return that is an absolute must-watch. Later that same day, he beat a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the greatest of all time by defanging The Viper.
The match may have gone on a tad too long, but that's a nitpick in the face of the grand scheme of things. The bigger point is that Edge managed to make what looks like a full return to form nine years after being forced to retire.
This wasn't a quick guest spot or a stroll through the park to take it easy and be happy with just an appearance. Edge and Orton beat each other down throughout the WWE Performance Center like this was 2009 again.
Edge's triumph was more than just a win over The Apex Predator and he deserved as much of this weekend as he carved out for himself, if not more.
Drew McIntyre
Charlotte Flair metaphorically pushed Rhea Ripley back down to the minor leagues with how she was booked to win the NXT Women's Championship. Bray Wyatt got people talking, wondering what in the world they saw in the Firefly Fun House match.
But only one person can say they were victorious in the true main event of WrestleMania, which is Drew McIntyre.
The Scottish Terminator capped off the night by winning his first world title in the company, taking down Brock Lesnar to obtain the WWE Championship.
That is as monumental as you can get these days, as The Beast Incarnate rarely ever loses to anyone—sometimes, not even Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, like two years ago!
Above all else, the image WrestleMania ended with, which is meant to be what is burned in your memory the most, was McIntyre standing tall with WWE's top title in his possession.
It didn't happen in front of thousands of fans, but it's the WrestleMania moment anyone could have asked for.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.