The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre and WWE Stars Who Owned WrestleMania 36 Weekend

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 36 was split over two nights and pretaped in front of no audience, but plenty of WWE Superstars seized their opportunities for massive victories this weekend.

Some managed to put an end to a bitter feud. Others captured or retained their gold. In a few cases, wrestlers stole the show and put on performances that exceeded expectations.

Looking back on the historic double feature of a pay-per-view, a few Superstars stand out above the rest as the ones who managed to steal the show in one way or another.

Let's recap the victors, champions and other Superstars who owned WrestleMania 36.