Best, Worst and Ridiculous Booking Decisions from WWE WrestleMania 2020 Results

Undertaker in The Boneyard

For years, hardcore wrestling fans have been calling for WWE to once again book and film segments outside the arena like the company had done in the past. During the battle between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, wrestling fans got what they wanted.

Move over Lucha Underground, the Boneyard is where it’s at.

For the members of the WWE Universe who loved Matt Hardy and his Final Deletion-style segments, the graveyard battle Saturday night was something so out of character for WWE that it couldn’t help but be entertaining.

Add in the fact that Styles and Undertaker put on a wrestling cinematic masterpiece never seen before, and the fans who don’t take themselves too seriously will understand in a time of serious stress and adversity, this was a home run.

Undertaker should wrestle another 10 years as long as each match happens in the Boneyard.

Braun Slaying Goldberg

There is no doubt WWE had every intention of putting Roman Reigns over Goldberg for the Universal Championship, but the company got what it needed Saturday night, just not what it apparently wanted.

Braun Strowman was one of the hottest commodities in all of wrestling before WWE Creative stopped booking him strong and made him feel like a midcard Superstar. With one win over a legend like Goldberg, though, and Strowman is back where he belongs at the top of the card.

Goldberg’s win over The Fiend was a true shock to many fans, but it works in long-term storylines now that Strowman is champion. Not only does Reigns have a claim to the title The Monster Among Men holds, but his former friend Bray Wyatt also has a bone to pick.

The last thing Reigns needed was another coronation at WrestleMania, so forcing the company to put the belt on a talented Superstar who actually deserved the spot is a roundabout way of giving the fans what they actually want for once.