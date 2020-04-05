Best, Worst and Ridiculous Booking Decisions from WWE WrestleMania 2020 ResultsApril 5, 2020
Best, Worst and Ridiculous Booking Decisions from WWE WrestleMania 2020 Results
Night one of WrestleMania 36 was one of the weirdest and wildest adventures in recent wrestling history, and the WWE Universe still has another full night of action ahead of them.
From The Undertaker stealing AJ Styles’ soul and our hearts in the Boneyard Match, to Becky Lynch beating the unstoppable Shayna Baszler with a fluke victory, to Kevin Owens restarting his own match, to say it was a unique night in wrestling would be an understatement.
Now it’s time to breathe and reflect on the madness wrestling fans just endured.
Here are the best, worst and most ridiculous booking decisions from night one of WrestleMania 36.
Best Decisions
Undertaker in The Boneyard
For years, hardcore wrestling fans have been calling for WWE to once again book and film segments outside the arena like the company had done in the past. During the battle between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, wrestling fans got what they wanted.
Move over Lucha Underground, the Boneyard is where it’s at.
For the members of the WWE Universe who loved Matt Hardy and his Final Deletion-style segments, the graveyard battle Saturday night was something so out of character for WWE that it couldn’t help but be entertaining.
Add in the fact that Styles and Undertaker put on a wrestling cinematic masterpiece never seen before, and the fans who don’t take themselves too seriously will understand in a time of serious stress and adversity, this was a home run.
Undertaker should wrestle another 10 years as long as each match happens in the Boneyard.
Braun Slaying Goldberg
There is no doubt WWE had every intention of putting Roman Reigns over Goldberg for the Universal Championship, but the company got what it needed Saturday night, just not what it apparently wanted.
Braun Strowman was one of the hottest commodities in all of wrestling before WWE Creative stopped booking him strong and made him feel like a midcard Superstar. With one win over a legend like Goldberg, though, and Strowman is back where he belongs at the top of the card.
Goldberg’s win over The Fiend was a true shock to many fans, but it works in long-term storylines now that Strowman is champion. Not only does Reigns have a claim to the title The Monster Among Men holds, but his former friend Bray Wyatt also has a bone to pick.
The last thing Reigns needed was another coronation at WrestleMania, so forcing the company to put the belt on a talented Superstar who actually deserved the spot is a roundabout way of giving the fans what they actually want for once.
Worst Decisions
Sorry Shayna, Maybe Next Time
Leading up to the match between Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch, rumors had swirled that Ronda Rousey was going to return and interfere in this match. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen and Lynch successfully retained.
What?
Baszler dominated the women’s Royal Rumble match and the Elimination Chamber, but Lynch was able to hand the cage fighter a loss in less than nine minutes with no outside interference or appearance from Rousey.
Whether the former UFC champion appeared or not, the problem was these two top-tier performers weren’t given enough time to tell a convincing story and the ending fell flat. While it clearly builds to a long-term feud, this was not a WrestleMania worthy moment.
Baszler and Lynch deserved better.
IC Title Gets Shortchanged
Imagine booking a match between Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan for the storied Intercontinental Championship and then giving them only less than 10 minutes to tell their story? As hard as it is to believe, this actually happened.
The angle behind the match between Zayn and Bryan was poorly told and hastily built, but the two Superstars could have painted an in-ring Picasso if given enough time. Unfortunately, the WWE Universe was shortchanged.
Ridiculous Decisions
Asuka Takes Another L
WWE Creative clearly doesn’t care about the Women’s Tag Team Championships, but the match between the Kabuki Warriors and the duo of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross was genuinely entertaining.
While it was good to see Bliss and Cross get some credit for being a highlight every week, the WWE Universe has to feel sad for Kairi Sane and especially Asuka.
Asuka is a former Royal Rumble winner, NXT champion and a legitimate badass, but she was reduced to taking a clean loss to Bliss in a singles match just days before WrestleMania and losing Saturday night as well.
It’s unclear what’s next for the Kabuki Warriors, but they deserve so much better.
Kevin Owens Wins Twice
In what could be the most ridiculous moment of the night, Kevin Owens beat Seth Rollins by disqualification and asked for the match to be restarted and subsequently won again.
While Owens deserved the victory, the screwball finish took away from his momentum and made the ending of the match feel less important. Instead of a false finish, Owens should have won convincingly and let Rollins say he was screwed.
That’s basic storytelling 101.
Owens has been made to look like a fool far too much since coming to the main roster and Saturday was the chance to put an end to the questions raised by doubters. Instead, the fluky match made it seem more like something fans would see on Raw and less like something witnessed at WrestleMania.
For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).