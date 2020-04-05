Fantasy Booking Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre Before WrestleMania 36 Main Event

Credit: WWE.com

Following the opening night of WrestleMania 36, all bets are off for Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre.

One day after being announced as Roman Reigns' replacement, Braun Strowman beat Goldberg to capture the Universal Championship.

From the moment McIntyre eliminated Lesnar from the Royal Rumble match, WrestleMania 36 was shaping up to be his coronation. He would stand in the ring victorious as the show drew to a close and thousands cheered him at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Since WWE had to call an audible, McIntyre will be robbed of his true WrestleMania moment, even if he does defeat The Beast Incarnate. Because of that, waiting until SummerSlam to have The Scottish Psychopath truly topple Lesnar for good makes sense on one hand.

The risk in waiting is that McIntyre's momentum could ground to a halt in the weeks and months ahead following a loss, especially if the COVID-19 pandemic forces WWE to cut back further on its weekly programming.

Even with all of the outside factors at play, WrestleMania might be the best time to strap the proverbial rocket to McIntyre's back and elevating him into a new tier.

Putting McIntyre over is the most logical decision, with the only question how to go about doing so.

Seth Rollins' victory at WrestleMania 35 provides a rough road map.

That match finished in under three minutes, a time that doesn't include Lesnar's lengthy pre-match attack of Rollins. It told a great story as The Beast Slayer absorbed a ton of punishment but used some resourcefulness—a low blow—to turn the tide in the match and quickly capitalized.

Like Rollins, McIntyre enters as the underdog given his status as the challenger, yet he requires a different kind of story told inside the ring.

It's important for the fans to see thee 6'5", 265-pound McIntyre is nearly the physical equal to Lesnar. He can not only withstand The Beast's biggest blows but also dish out some haymakers of his own.

As he did with Rollins, Lesnar should get in some early offense and start getting too cocky. Then McIntyre stuns the champion. Unlike Rollins, he doesn't require underhanded tactics but instead simply overwhelms Lesnar with brute strength, because that's something he has in his arsenal.

The beauty of Strowman's win over Goldberg is that it reinforces how quickly WWE can reshape the narrative around a wrestler. After coming up short in big matches time and again, all of a sudden Strowman is the champion and a main-event monster again.

The same was briefly true to an extent of Bray Wyatt when he walked out with the belt at Elimination Chamber 2017.

This is an opportunity for WWE to position McIntyre as the most imposing force on Raw. Strowman, Reigns and Wyatt are all on SmackDown.

Assuming Lesnar will take his usual post-WrestleMania break, Raw can be McIntyre's kingdom to rule.