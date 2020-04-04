49ers' George Kittle Talks Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 36

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

While disappointed with the outcome, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle enjoyed Kevin Owens' win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36 on Saturday.

WWE on Fox shared Kittle's verdict on the bout:

The Undertaker' Boneyard match with AJ Styles stole the show, but Owens and Rollins put together arguably the best encounter from the WWE Performance Center.

The biggest moment came when Owens jumped off the WrestleMania sign for an elbow drop:

After a solid opening night, Kittle and WWE fans everywhere are likely eager to see what the promotion has in store Sunday.