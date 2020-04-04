49ers' George Kittle Talks Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 36

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball after catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

While disappointed with the outcome, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle enjoyed Kevin Owens' win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36 on Saturday.

WWE on Fox shared Kittle's verdict on the bout:

The Undertaker' Boneyard match with AJ Styles stole the show, but Owens and Rollins put together arguably the best encounter from the WWE Performance Center.

The biggest moment came when Owens jumped off the WrestleMania sign for an elbow drop:

After a solid opening night, Kittle and WWE fans everywhere are likely eager to see what the promotion has in store Sunday.

Related

    Grading WrestleMania Night One

    😤 Braun Strowman is Universal Champ 🔥 Taker-Styles match steals the show ➡️ Tap for full recap from tonight

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Grading WrestleMania Night One

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    WrestleMania Night One Winners and Losers

    Certain stars rose above the rest, while others clearly struggled 👉

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WrestleMania Night One Winners and Losers

    Kevin Berge
    via Bleacher Report

    Undertaker Buries AJ Styles in Cinematic Boneyard Match

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Undertaker Buries AJ Styles in Cinematic Boneyard Match

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points of WrestleMania Night One

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points of WrestleMania Night One

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report