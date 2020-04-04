Video: Mick Foley Asks to Be in Boneyard Match at WWE WrestleMania 37

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

After watching The Undertaker beat AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 on Saturday, Hall of Famer Mick Foley wants in on the action.

Foley shared a video directed to WWE chairman Vince McMahon in which he asked to be involved next year:

The Boneyard match was every bit as good as hoped. It was less a wrestling match and more the climactic battle in an old-school action movie.

When Styles and The Undertaker began feuding, few would have envisioned The Deadman throwing Styles from the roof of a barn.

Moderation is the key for an attraction like this because the entertainment factor will begin to wane if WWE does highly cinematic events more frequently.

But the logic behind the concept held true. The Undertaker, who has become limited in the ring at 55, basically got to do his greatest hits without once again putting his body through the wringer.

A match against Foley at WrestleMania 37 wouldn't be the best follow-up, but throwing in a retirerd legend or two for a supporting role would be a sensible way to add something different in the future.