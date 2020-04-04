Mojo Rawley Steals Rob Gronkowski's 24/7 Title Win at WWE WrestleMania 36

Mojo Rawley Steals Rob Gronkowski's 24/7 Title Win at WWE WrestleMania 36April 5, 2020
Much like WrestleMania IV sowed the seeds for the explosion of the Mega Powers one year later, WrestleMania 36 may be the genesis of a rivalry between Mojo Rawley and retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski.
The former New England Patriots tight end was poised to claim the WWE 24/7 Championship before Rawley shoved his friend away and pinned R-Truth.
Gronkowski looked perturbed as Rawley celebrated his new title.
A feud between the two would make sense. WWE could play off their real-life friendship to fuel a storyline betrayal and an eventual in-ring encounter.
It appears Gronkowski's run in WWE will last beyond his hosting duties for WrestleMania 36.
