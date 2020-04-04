Mojo Rawley Steals Rob Gronkowski's 24/7 Title Win at WWE WrestleMania 36

Credit: WWE.com

Much like WrestleMania IV sowed the seeds for the explosion of the Mega Powers one year later, WrestleMania 36 may be the genesis of a rivalry between Mojo Rawley and retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

The former New England Patriots tight end was poised to claim the WWE 24/7 Championship before Rawley shoved his friend away and pinned R-Truth.

Gronkowski looked perturbed as Rawley celebrated his new title.

A feud between the two would make sense. WWE could play off their real-life friendship to fuel a storyline betrayal and an eventual in-ring encounter.

It appears Gronkowski's run in WWE will last beyond his hosting duties for WrestleMania 36.