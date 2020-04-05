WrestleMania 36 Results: Ranking the Biggest Surprises of Day 1

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

As far as surprises are concerned, WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 1 delivered them in spades.

It was a wild WrestleMania from start to finish, one that managed to put reality on pause for a few hours and entertain the masses. Considering the current circumstances, WWE did the best it could to produce the best pay-per-view possible and it can be argued that the company accomplished that.

The event was highlighted by a unique Boneyard match with The Undertaker and AJ Styles where no one knew what to expect going in. Goldberg also defended his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman, who was randomly announced as Roman Reigns' replacement at the end of Friday's SmackDown.

In so many words, WrestleMania 36 Part 1 could have easily gone either way but thankfully wound up being a blast. The empty arena setting was an obvious setback, but otherwise, the match quality was top-notch and there were enough moments to make the show worthwhile.

Fans feared that the pre-taped nature of the event would result in spoilers leaking and ruin any remaining excitement they had for The Granddaddy of Them All, but that didn't end up being an issue whatsoever. Due to most of the matches being unpredictable, there was no telling what would happen next.

There is still plenty of action to look forward to when WrestleMania 36 presents the rest of its stacked card on Sunday night, but until then, these five shockers from the first half should be enough to keep fans buzzing.