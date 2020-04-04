Rob Gronkowski at WWE WrestleMania 36: Twitter Reacts to NFL Legend as Host

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 08: Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski reacts during a Super Bowl LIII championship ceremony before the game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski kicked off WrestleMania 36 on Saturday, serving as the host for WWE's biggest event of the year.

In terms of his wardrobe, Gronkowski didn't disappoint.

The five-time Pro Bowler landed a joke about his legendary partying abilities during his opening monologue too:

Gronk's role was generally limited as he served up The Kabuki Warriors' tag team title match against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Still, he had social media buzzing with his appearance:

Gronkowski will likely maintain a heavy on-screen presence throughout WrestleMania's two nights, and he probably won't be done with WWE after this weekend either.

The Wrap's Tony Maglio reported his duties as the WrestleMania 36 host could lay the groundwork for a longer storyline to unfold.

