Rob Gronkowski at WWE WrestleMania 36: Twitter Reacts to NFL Legend as Host

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski kicked off WrestleMania 36 on Saturday, serving as the host for WWE's biggest event of the year.

In terms of his wardrobe, Gronkowski didn't disappoint.

The five-time Pro Bowler landed a joke about his legendary partying abilities during his opening monologue too:

Gronk's role was generally limited as he served up The Kabuki Warriors' tag team title match against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Still, he had social media buzzing with his appearance:

Gronkowski will likely maintain a heavy on-screen presence throughout WrestleMania's two nights, and he probably won't be done with WWE after this weekend either.

The Wrap's Tony Maglio reported his duties as the WrestleMania 36 host could lay the groundwork for a longer storyline to unfold.