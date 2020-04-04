WWE WrestleMania 36 Sunday Night Match Card Announced

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE has finally answered one of the biggest questions for WrestleMania 36 by telling fans which matches will be featured Sunday night.

Per WWE on Fox, the second night of WrestleMania will feature eight matches including the last-man-standing bout between Randy Orton and Edge, and Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Leading up to the show, WWE has kept quiet about how the 16-match card would be split up. The most obvious way would be to have eight matches Saturday and eight Sunday, which is how things ended up working out.

In terms of star power, both nights are loaded with main events and marquee matches. Saturday features five championship matches, led by Becky Lynch defending the Raw women's title against Shayna Baszler and Braun Strowman challenging Goldberg for the universal title.

Sunday has four title bouts, including Rhea Ripley making her WrestleMania debut by defending the NXT crown against 10-time women's champion Charlotte Flair. It will also feature the in-ring return of John Cena in a "Firefly Fun House" match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

This year's show marks the first time WWE has held WrestleMania over two nights. It's an experiment for the company that has the chance to pay huge dividends for the future of the grand spectacle if these matches live up to their potential.