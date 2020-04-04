Jeff Lowe Tells Dodgers' Justin Turner About 'Tiger King' Netflix Bonus Episode

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 4, 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner smiles as he talks with teammates prior to a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday, March 2, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Fans who can't get enough of the Netflix true-crime documentary series Tiger King received good news from Joe Exotic's former business partner.

Per TMZ Sports, Lowe told Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner on a video message that Netflix is producing a bonus follow-up episode of the show.

Lowe noted that Netflix producers will be at his house Sunday to shoot footage for an episode that is expected to be available next week.

There seemed to be little doubt that Netflix would want to keep the series going in some form. Tiger King has been a social media sensation since the seven episodes were made available March 20.

The show also lent itself to more episodes considering the number of unresolved storylines, including a prosecutor admitting in the finale she was looking into Lowe's rise to becoming CEO of the zoo.

Video Play Button

