EA Sports' NHL 20 Update Shades Bruins' Brad Marchand over Penalty Shot Mishap

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 4, 2020

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand skates by the puck on a shootout attempt in an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Just because there's no hockey at the moment doesn't mean there's any reason for a great chirp to go to waste. Especially when it takes aim at one of the league's most noted pests—Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand

Back on January 13, in a shootout against the Philadelphia Flyers, Marchand had a chance to keep the game alive with the tying attempt for the Bruins. Except the moment Marchand went to pick up the puck, it slid off his stick, which counted as an official attempt. 

Without even getting a shot off, Marchand cost his team the game. EA Sports hasn't forgotten that. 

In sending out an update for NHL 20, the video game developer added a note that it fixed a bug related to penalty shots that affects every player in the game except the Bruins' icon.  

The update apparently "fixed a case where players other than Marchand would lose the puck at the start of a penalty shot." 

Video Play Button

While fans wait for the NHL to eventually return, it's always nice to see the league come together and celebrate the failures of the one player who has found a way to get under every one of his opponent's skin.

The true moral of the story here is if you play with Boston in NHL 20, make sure to take Marchand out of the shootout lineup, lest he over-skates the puck at the wrong time again. 

Related

