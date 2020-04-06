Ranking the 5 Best Moves of the 2020 NFL Offseason

3 of 5

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers could've avoided quarterbacks after giving Cam Newton permission to seek a trade. They also could've spent an irresponsible amount of money on a big name.

Instead, the front office landed Teddy Bridgewater, who is still only 27 years old. He is also just a few years removed from being the Minnesota Vikings' franchise signal-caller.

A career-alternating knee injury ended his time in Minneapolis, but he went 5-0 as a starter in place of an injured Drew Brees last year in New Orleans, completing 67.9 percent of his passes for 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

While Bridgewater did agree to $63 million over three years, the Panthers essentially signed him to a two-year deal worth $42 million if they exercise their out after the 2021 campaign. Carolina is giving him a serious shot to be its franchise passer but also left itself wiggle room to draft another signal-caller high over the next few years.

Bridgewater could match the monetary investment. He's always taken good care of the football, and in Carolina, he'll have Christian McCaffrey at running back as well as wide receivers DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel and Robby Anderson.

He'll also be working in an offense orchestrated by former LSU passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Joe Brady, who saw quarterback Joe Burrow set an NCAA single-season record 60 touchdowns for the Tigers in 2019.