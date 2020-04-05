Where Does 2020 NBA Hall of Fame Class Rank Among Top Classes?

0 of 6

Eric Gay/Associated Press

On Saturday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett will be inducted in August 2020. All three are first-ballot selections.

The chairman of the Hall, Jerry Colangelo, called it "arguably the most epic class ever," according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

And he may be right.

We'll get more into their accomplishments later, but Duncan, Bryant and Garnett combined for 11 championships and 48 All-Star appearances during their illustrious careers.

But is that enough to be the greatest class ever?

To ensure an apples-to-apples comparison, only those inductees who went in as NBA players were included in the following process:

Find the combined career win shares of every class

Find the combined career win shares per player of every class;

Find the average win shares per 48 minutes of every class;

Find the combined average of points, rebounds and assists for every class;

Sort each class by the average of their ranks in those categories.

Following that exercise, the top 10 then had a few more variables factored in: championship points (if a player won a title in a year in which the league had 30 teams, he received 29 championship points), championship points per player, All-Star appearances and All-Star appearances per player.

This, of course, isn't an exact science. The resulting order makes sense, but there are arguments to move classes up or down a spot or two.

The aforementioned criteria and process produced the following top 10 Hall of Fame classes.