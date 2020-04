Where Does 2020 NBA Hall of Fame Class Rank Among Top Classes?

1 of 6

PAUL VATHIS/Associated Press

10. Charles Barkley, Dominique Wilkins, Joe Dumars (2006)

Barkley and Wilkins were the explosive athletes with plenty of highlight-reel finishes, but neither provided championship points. Those came from Dumars, a defensive staple an underrated playmaker for the Bad Boys Detroit Pistons.

9. Bob Pettit, Bob Cousy (1971)

A pair of Bobs went in as the first players to share the honor in a single year. Before 1971, George Mikan (1959), Ed Macauley (1960), Andy Phillip (1961) and Bob Davies (1970) were the only inductees as NBA players.

8. Julius Erving, Walt Bellamy, Dan Issel, Bill Walton, Calvin Murphy, Dick McGuire (1993)

For most of the Hall's history, classes were small, at least in terms of the number of NBA players inducted. Then, in 1993, it opened its doors to more players than it ever had.

Erving and Issel were ABA/NBA legends. Bellamy was one of the league's early giants. Walton inspired the Blazermaniacs on the way to a title and eventually won another with the Boston Celtics. Murphy was a heat-check scorer in the '70s and '80s. McGuire was second in league history in assists by the time he retired in 1960.

7. Hakeem Olajuwon, Adrian Dantley, Patrick Ewing (2008)

The '80s and '90s were packed with big-man talent, and Olajuwon and Ewing were among the game's best centers of the time. During their careers, the two were sixth and ninth, respectively, in win shares.

As for Dantley, he's one of the game's most underrated, efficient scorers. Among the 27 players in league history to average at least as many points per 75 possessions (23.9), Dantley's true shooting percentage ranks third. Shaquille O'Neal is the only player on the list who took fewer threes per 75 possessions.

6. Wilt Chamberlain (1979)

The fact that a one-player class produced enough to crack the top 10 is remarkable. But it's probably not surprising that Wilt is the one who pulled that off.

Over the life of the NBA, there has likely never been a player who was as far ahead of his time physically as the 7'1", 275-pound Chamberlain was. Career averages of 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds per game, as well as a single season at 50.4 and 25.7, show that the NBA was woefully short on comparable athletes. And Wilt exploited that to the tune of absurd production.