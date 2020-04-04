WWE WrestleMania 36 Predictions for Saturday, Sunday Updated Match Card

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

WWE decided to move forward with WrestleMania 36 this weekend despite numerous changes to the year's biggest wrestling event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

WrestleMania switched locations in Florida, moving from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and fans weren't permitted to attend the Showcase of the Immortals.

Several Superstars were removed from the card. Most notably, Roman Reigns was taken out of the Universal Championship match against Goldberg after he announced his decision to limit his potential exposure to COVID-19 as a leukemia survivor. He was replaced by Braun Strowman.

The Miz, one half of the SmackDown tag team champions alongside John Morrison, also sat out the Mania tapings last week, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider. WWE hasn't updated the card to reflect the absence, but no prediction for that title match is made below because of the uncertainty.

Thankfully, WWE has done a tremendous job of making sure spoilers about this year's Show of Shows didn't leak, which allowed the event to maintain its usual intrigue.

WrestleMania 36 will begin with the pre-show at 6 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday. The main action begins at 7 p.m. ET. WWE hasn't announce which matches are going to occur each night.

Let's check out the complete card along with picks for who will pick up the high-profile victories. That's followed by a closer look at some of the most interesting matchups on the Mania slate.

WrestleMania 36 Card and Predictions

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar

Universal Championship: Goldberg defeats Braun Strowman

Raw Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler defeats Becky Lynch

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks defeats Bayley, Lacey Evans, Naomi and Tamina

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley defeats Charlotte Flair

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn defeats Daniel Bryan

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits defeat Austin Theory and Angel Garza

Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Last Man Standing Match: Edge defeats Randy Orton

Firefly Fun House Match: Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker defeats AJ Styles

Singles Match: Kevin Owens defeats Seth Rollins

Singles Match: Aleister Black defeats Bobby Lashley

Singles Match: Otis defeats Dolph Ziggler

Singles Match: Elias defeats King Corbin

Singles Match: Liv Morgan defeats Natalya

Singles Match: Cesaro defeats Drew Gulak

Matches That Will Thrive Under Unique Circumstances

Edge vs. Randy Orton

This feud kicked off at the Royal Rumble when Edge made his WWE return after a nearly nine-year absence, and it has generated a terrific old-school feel.

Orton has been at a level not witnessed in years as the creative team struggled to find him meaningful storylines amid a crowded roster.

Edge looks physically prepared for another meaningful WWE run at the age of 46. He was a fan favorite before his sudden retirement and he's instantly regained that status. His wife, Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, also deserves credit for her work to further the storyline.

Orton and Edge are two of the business' best in-ring storytellers, and that's exactly what it's going to take to shine on a WrestleMania stage without fans. It'll be a slow, methodical match that should get the closest to an Attitude Era feel fans have witnessed in a while.

The outcome shouldn't be taken for granted either. Edge is the rightful favorite as WWE looks to vault him right back into the championship conversation, but a swerve can't be ruled out.

A victory by the Viper would also provide a massive boost for his short-term outlook, and it would allow Edge to head toward a storyline centered around questioning whether he still has what it takes to compete against elite WWE opponents.

The latter would potentially set the stage for a year-long journey by the seven-time world heavyweight champion to reach ultimate glory at WrestleMania 37 next year with fans to celebrate the achievement.

Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

Matches between two technical wizards like Zayn and Bryan tend to get overshadowed at a typical WrestleMania because the spectacle takes precedence over the in-ring work.

That shouldn't be the case this weekend. Instead of the dead air that usually emanates during a 'Mania match featuring technical skill rather than high-flying moves or various stipulations, the lack of crowd pops for any match should allow the intercontinental title match to shine through.

In particular, it will be fascinating to see how Bryan's partnership with Drew Gulak evolves. It's unlikely he'll ever reached the heights he did at the end of WrestleMania XXX or in the immediate aftermath of his return 2018, but there's no doubt he could emerge from the recent lull and return to the top of the card.

This should be a Zayn victory, though. WWE hasn't gone all-in on a push for the 35-year-old Canadian since his elevation to the main roster after an impressive run as NXT champion and some awesome feuds with Kevin Owens over the years.

A triumph over an established star like Bryan could help spark the surge he needs to land a major title shot at a marquee show like SummerSlam or Survivor Series later in 2020.

Regardless of the booking decision, there's a strong chance this match ends up being the best pure wrestling showcase of the event.

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

WWE received significant backlash for allowing Wyatt to drop the Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super ShowDown in February. This match should provide fans with some sense of payback.

The Fiend isn't an in-ring worker on the level of Edge, Orton, Zayn or Bryan. He's at his best when he can tell a story with his great character performances, and letting him take on a legend in Cena in his own Firefly Fun House is the perfect opportunity.

Wyatt will be able to use his antics and the environment to highlight what makes him different than any other Superstar on the roster.

Meanwhile, Cena has entered a new phase of his career. As he's become more involved in acting, his WWE schedule has become greatly reduced. But his returns always ensure additional eyeballs on the product, and it's helped build hype for this encounter.

It'd be a shock if Wyatt doesn't pick up the win, but the lack of doubt surrounding the result shouldn't take away from a match that will greatly benefit from taking place outside the ring.