WWE WrestleMania 2020: Predictions for John Cena and Most Anticipated Stars

Despite all the self-righteous talk about who deserves what in WWE, John Cena will return to the WrestleMania stage this weekend and put Bray Wyatt over in the Firefly Funhouse match.

While the win may not mean as much today as it would have six years ago, when the young Wyatt was red-hot and looking for that signature win to really establish himself as a future face of the company, it will right one of the biggest booking wrongs of the last decade.

Cena will work hard, as he always does, and do everything in his power to make The Fiend look like the force of nature he is.

Make no mistake, he will still get his stuff in, and the layout of the match may leave some scratching their heads in confusion as to why Cena is getting as much offense as he is, but by the end, Cena will have enhanced The Fiend's aura by putting him over in grand fashion.