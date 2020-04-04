WWE WrestleMania 2020: Predictions for John Cena and Most Anticipated Stars

WWE WrestleMania 2020: Predictions for John Cena and Most Anticipated StarsApril 4, 2020
WWE WrestleMania is and always has been The Showcase of the Immortals, so the roles of the industry's biggest stars on the show is an annual talking point.
This year, part-timers and returning icons like John Cena, Edge, The Undertaker and Goldberg are all prominently featured, while full-time competitors such as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair look to continue building their legacies on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
What can fans expect from those performers as the 36th edition of wrestling's most spectacular event kicks off from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida?
John Cena
Despite all the self-righteous talk about who deserves what in WWE, John Cena will return to the WrestleMania stage this weekend and put Bray Wyatt over in the Firefly Funhouse match.
While the win may not mean as much today as it would have six years ago, when the young Wyatt was red-hot and looking for that signature win to really establish himself as a future face of the company, it will right one of the biggest booking wrongs of the last decade.
Cena will work hard, as he always does, and do everything in his power to make The Fiend look like the force of nature he is.
Make no mistake, he will still get his stuff in, and the layout of the match may leave some scratching their heads in confusion as to why Cena is getting as much offense as he is, but by the end, Cena will have enhanced The Fiend's aura by putting him over in grand fashion.
Edge
Edge's return to WrestleMania, nine years after his last performance at The Showcase of the Immortals, will see him wage war with Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match...and defeat The Viper in a brutal, violent, hard-hitting affair.
At first glance, this match would be the perfect opportunity to make Orton just the most hated heel in the industry by having him defeat the returning hero. While that almost certainly would elevate the audience's disdain for Orton, this match has never been about The Viper.
It has been about Edge, his unlikely return to the squared circle and his quest to end his career on his own terms.
That journey back to the top of an industry he once dominated begins this weekend with a defining win over Orton in what may be the best match of the entire show.
Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler. The fact that The Queen of Spades left her lying on this week's Raw would usually mean Lynch will retain her title, but expect The Man's yearlong reign to come to an end at the hands of the baddest woman in WWE right now.
After a year of dominance in which she has defeated every challenger to her throne, Lynch finally faces someone worthy of beating her. Everything the writing team has done with Baszler has been to build her up to an extent that fans find her deserving of knocking off the top star in the industry.
It will happen either Saturday or Sunday night.
If not, WWE Creative will only have itself to blame when it struggles to come up with a competent challenger to Lynch, because it certainly has one now.
Brock Lesnar
There is always an air of uncertainty to any Brock Lesnar match.
Will he be willing to work with his opponent to deliver a great match or will he deliver a clunker like his anti-classic against Dean Ambrose at WrestleMania 32?
This year feels different.
Based on the interactions he has had with Drew McIntyre to this point, it looks and feels like Lesnar is determined, not just to deliver a quality match on wrestling's grandest stage but also to put The Scottish Psychopath over and really make him a bona fide main event star in WWE.
Lesnar will still throw suplexes and deliver at least one F-5, but McIntyre will have his arm raised in victory. If Lesnar has anything to say about it, he will be firmly established as the new face of Monday Night Raw.
Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair has always risen to the challenge in the highest-pressure situations. Look no further than what she has accomplished on wrestling's grandest stage already in her career. From defeating Asuka to competing as one-third of the first women's WrestleMania main event, she has been a standard-bearer for excellence on WWE's biggest night.
That will not change this year.
Whether there is not a single fan in attendance or an arena full of 100,000, Flair has it in her DNA to deliver.
Against NXT women's champion Rhea Ripley, who has yet to appear in a match of this magnitude, at an event with the prestige of WrestleMania, she will need to. The Aussie will be motivated to prove she belongs, but Flair will still need to bring her A-game to ensure the overall quality of the match.
Both her own legacy, as well as Ripley's reputation as one of the brightest young stars in the industry, will benefit.
Goldberg
Goldberg will walk through the curtain into the fireworks and deliver upwards of five spears over the course of his match to hide the fact that he doesn't have much else in his arsenal.
The defending universal champion battles Braun Strowman in a match so lazily thrown together in the wake of Roman Reigns pulling himself out of the match because of medical concerns that it probably does not deserve to be anywhere near the main event of either night's broadcast.
But it will. Goldberg might even retain his title against the ice-cold Strowman, and fans will be quick to denounce the decision.
If he does drop the title, Goldberg will slink back into semi-retirement, only to be dusted off the next time WWE wants to promote a high-profile match in Saudi Arabia.
The Undertaker
The Undertaker has not competed in a WrestleMania match since his less-than-inspiring bout against Roman Reigns in 2017's main event. That changes this weekend when he squares off with AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match.
Without much to go by, outside of his appearances in ill-conceived matches in Saudi Arabia, it is difficult to predict exactly what to expect out of The Phenom.
At least, it was until Monday night's Raw.
Dropping the Deadman persona and addressing Styles as a man, an American Badass even, it became abundantly clear that fans should expect a throwback of sorts that sees Undertaker punish The Phenomenal One for his transgressions, including insulting his wife, Michelle McCool.
Expect a more brutal gimmick match than you might think based on the ridiculous name and, eventually, an Undertaker victory for the first time in four years.