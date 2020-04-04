Predicting WWE WrestleMania 36 Match Results That Will Anger Fans

1 of 4

There is no reason whatsoever for John Cena to have come back for a Firefly Fun House match if the intended result is to have him beat Bray Wyatt again. That particular outcome serves no purpose, helps no one and does not even tell a particularly interesting story.

It would also unleash the wrath of a million keyboard warriors. And rightfully so. They would call into question the booking logic of killing the credibility of one of the few hot acts the company has.

The demented equivalent to Fred Rogers and his horrifying alter ego, The Fiend, have captured fans' attention and become one of the few elements of WWE television that is wholly different and entertaining.

The creativity, the originality and the execution of the character has worked to perfection, but his loss to Goldberg that saw him drop the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown makes his WrestleMania date with Cena that much more significant.

A defeat would do for this character exactly what the loss to Cena did six years ago: kill his momentum, diminish his legitimacy and leave fans wondering whether WWE Creative will fully get behind this engrossing, captivating character.

Once their faith in a character and its evolution is questioned, it is extremely difficult to get them back.

When it happens twice, it is essentially impossible.