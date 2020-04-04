Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman, Who Is WWE’s Mystery Man? More SmackDown Fallout

Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman, Who Is WWE’s Mystery Man? More SmackDown FalloutApril 4, 2020
The final SmackDown before WrestleMania 36 featured a few last-minute storyline developments and the beginning of what could be an intriguing new character.
The show featured three new matches. We saw Daniel Bryan defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler lost to Tucker by disqualification and Tamina beat Naomi and Lacey Evans before taking out Bayley and Sasha Banks.
We also saw a mysterious new character debut. This person has been behind the recent glitches we have seen sprinkled throughout the show. They promised to bring us the truth and started by showing some backstage footage of Sonya Deville and Ziggler conspiring against Otis and Mandy Rose.
WWE quietly announced Roman Reigns' replacement for WrestleMania, and John Cena accepted Bray Wyatt's challenge for a Firefly Fun House match.
Let's look at the biggest moments from Friday's show and their potential fallout.
Who Is the Mysterious Person We Saw on SmackDown?
For several weeks, SmackDown has featured small glitches that have not been addressed by the announcers. They started as a few frames and expanded into a second or more as time went on.
On Friday, the person responsible made an appearance. They were in a hoodie in a dark room and used a voice modulator, so we have no idea who it is.
They revealed incriminating footage of Deville and Ziggler and promised to keep bringing the truth to WWE fans. The question on everybody's mind is, who is this vigilante?
A popular opinion on social media is Mustafa Ali. The blue symbol we have seen this new character use looks exactly like the lights on Ali's glove as he makes his entrance.
It could also be somebody from NXT like Kona Reeves or someone completely new like Killer Kross. This could be one of the most intriguing storylines in the post-WrestleMania season if WWE plays its cards right.
The reveal shouldn't come right away. Management should let us speculate for at least a few weeks before having the person reveal their identity.
Are Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Done as Friends?
The footage shown on SmackDown proved Otis did not stand up Rose for their Valentine's Day date. Deville texted Otis from her tag partner's phone and then deleted the footage, all while narrating what she was doing for some reason.
Rose looked heartbroken and left the arena without speaking to Ziggler or her best friend. Could this be the end of Fire and Desire? Despite never holding the tag titles. Rose and Deville were one of the longest-standing duos in the women's tag team division. Breaking them up means there will be even less competition for the belts.
This would also be the ending of a friendship we have been watching since both women first appeared on Tough Enough back in 2015.
Otis and Ziggler are set for a showdown at WrestleMania on Saturday or Sunday. Rose and Deville will likely play some role in the match. By the end of the weekend, we should know where each person's allegiance lies.
John Cena and Bray Wyatt to Meet in Firefly Fun House Match
Cena appeared on SmackDown to accept Wyatt's challenge for a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania despite not knowing what he is getting himself into.
We knew this bout was going to happen, but now it is official. It has been six years since they fought at WrestleMania XXX. The Fiend is a completely different animal than The Eater of Worlds was in 2014.
All of this points to Cena putting Wyatt over. The setting plays to The Fiend's advantage, and with Cena continuing to slow down his in-ring career as he transitions to making more films, he is more valuable as a stepping stone than the guy who beats everyone he faces.
It's going to be interesting to see what WWE has planned for this encounter. Not being able to perform for a live crowd is limiting to pro wrestling, but this match might be the exception.
If this bout is filmed and edited properly, it could be one of the most cinematic experiences we have ever had watching a WWE pay-per-view. This is WWE's chance to prove it can be creative with limited resources.
Braun Strowman to Challenge Goldberg for the WWE Title
In a moment so fast you could have missed it by blinking, WWE revealed The Monster Among Men will be replacing Reigns in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania.
This spoiler was floating around for days before WWE acknowledged it on SmackDown.
Strowman is now preparing to have the biggest match of his career. While he is a worthy opponent from a physical standpoint, he recently lost the intercontinental title to Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. WWE made sure not to mention how he earned a bigger title match right away.
If the plan were for Reigns to win the belt, we might see Goldberg retain so The Big Dog can beat him at a future date. The other possibility is Strowman wins his first world title Saturday or Sunday.
One thing is for sure: This is going to be a quick match with some high-impact offense. Let's hope they can deliver something enjoyable for everyone who will be watching at home.