Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman, Who Is WWE’s Mystery Man? More SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The final SmackDown before WrestleMania 36 featured a few last-minute storyline developments and the beginning of what could be an intriguing new character.

The show featured three new matches. We saw Daniel Bryan defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler lost to Tucker by disqualification and Tamina beat Naomi and Lacey Evans before taking out Bayley and Sasha Banks.

We also saw a mysterious new character debut. This person has been behind the recent glitches we have seen sprinkled throughout the show. They promised to bring us the truth and started by showing some backstage footage of Sonya Deville and Ziggler conspiring against Otis and Mandy Rose.

WWE quietly announced Roman Reigns' replacement for WrestleMania, and John Cena accepted Bray Wyatt's challenge for a Firefly Fun House match.

Let's look at the biggest moments from Friday's show and their potential fallout.