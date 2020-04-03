Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman Set for WWE WrestleMania 36 After Reigns Drops Out

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WWE announced that Braun Strowman will replace Roman Reigns and face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 this weekend.

The singles match will be for Goldberg's WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns confirmed that he dropped out of the match in an Instagram post Monday.

On March 26, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Reigns, a cancer survivor, would be dropping out of the match because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cancer survivors are considered to have a higher risk of contracting the new coronavirus because they could be immunocompromised.

"Keeping that cancer patient at home away from crowds and really maximizing the social distancing is the most important thing you can do as a caregiver," Dr. Robert Mannel, the director of Stephenson Cancer Center, told Oklahoma's News 4.

Reigns, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2007, announced in October 2018 that the cancer had returned. He was back in the ring four months later with his leukemia in remission.