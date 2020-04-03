Chris Paul to Dwyane Wade on IG Live: Didn't Join Heat Because I Wanted No. 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Before he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, there was a very real possibility of the Miami Heat landing All-Star guard Chris Paul.

The reason it didn't come together? To hear Paul say it, it's all Dwyane Wade's fault.

Paul and Wade were having a wine-drinking session on Instagram Live on Friday evening when the two talked about why the deal fell apart. It all came down to who would get to wear a certain jersey number, Paul says.

"After we talked for a while, and we decided that I wasn't going to go to Miami," Paul said. "CJ, I remember, my brother, was sitting over there on the couch, was like, 'That ain't gonna work anyways because who's gonna wear No. 3?'"

Paul paused for a moment before realizing the interaction showed what he sees as Wade's true colors.

"I sort of found out who you were then," Paul laughed. "Because when CJ said that, the next thing you were supposed to say was, 'It's cool, we'll make it work, I'll give up No. 3.' That's what you were supposed to say."

Wade wasn't having any of that. The Miami sports icon wore the number for his entire career. It was as linked to him as any of the championships he won with the Heat. If holding onto the number meant missing out on Paul, so be it.

"Why would I do that?" Wade said back. "It was going to get retired one day."

Paul thought about that for a minute before realizing they'd have to agree to disagree.

"CP6?" Paul said. "That don't sound right."

In the end, the Thunder landed the guard. Seeing Paul lead a young Miami team would've been fun to watch, but the cost of losing his beloved No. 3 was apparently too much for Wade to bear.