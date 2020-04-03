Video: Stephen Curry Acknowledges 'Look at Curry, Man' Meme on Instagram Live

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 3, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 5: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game on March 5, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Stephen Curry took to Instagram Live on Friday afternoon and gave the internet what it's longed for.

No, not more videos of him draining threes or playing with his kids, but the acknowledgement of a meme that has been hard for NBA fans to avoid for quite some time. 

In the middle of his stream, the Golden State Warriors star dropped a "Look at Curry, man" and caused his followers to burst out in joy. Keep an eye on the amount of hearts on his page after he finishes the quip. 

The meme originated with FlightReacts, a YouTuber who has a series breaking down NBA games and player performances. In particular, FlightReacts' compilation of Curry highlights has become a kind of inside joke among NBA fans. 

Even the Warriors Twitter account got in on it, posting a series of Curry photos using the catchphrase. 

That led to the man himself finally acknowledging the iconic meme.

Video Play Button

"I had to say it," Curry said with a smile.          

