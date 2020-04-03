Astros, Red Sox Sign-Stealing Lawsuit Dismissed by Federal Judge Jed Rakoff

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow speaks at a baseball World Series news conference in Washington. Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire season Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, and the team was fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline and strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face punishment later. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

A federal lawsuit filed by daily fantasy sports bettors against the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox for stealing signs during games has been dismissed, per The Athletic's Daniel Wallach

Federal Judge Jed Rakoff issued the ruling on Friday, saying the connection between the alleged harm caused and conduct is "too attenuated":

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

