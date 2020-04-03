Astros, Red Sox Sign-Stealing Lawsuit Dismissed by Federal Judge Jed Rakoff

Astros, Red Sox Sign-Stealing Lawsuit Dismissed by Federal Judge Jed RakoffApril 3, 2020
A federal lawsuit filed by daily fantasy sports bettors against the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox for stealing signs during games has been dismissed, per The Athletic's Daniel Wallach.
Federal Judge Jed Rakoff issued the ruling on Friday, saying the connection between the alleged harm caused and conduct is "too attenuated":
Daniel Wallach @WALLACHLEGAL
#BREAKING: Federal judge dismisses with prejudice ‘sign-stealing’ scandal lawsuit brought by daily fantasy sports players against Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and MLB. In 32-page ruling, Judge Rakoff says connection between alleged harm and conduct is “too attenuated.” https://t.co/bb7Km0CFev
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
