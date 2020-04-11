Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman, Forgotten Sons Debut, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Following a surprising, unique WrestleMania, Friday's edition of SmackDown focused on the future, and there were a few key stories to tell. What mattered most was setting up the champions' next feuds.

Braun Strowman made clear he was willing to fight anyone, and Shinsuke Nakamura stepped up first. However, what mattered more was that Bray Wyatt waited to make the final challenge of the night.

Bayley bragged about her exploits on The Grandest Stage of Them All alongside Sasha Banks. Tamina ruined their celebration, continuing to re-establish herself as a frightening presence in the division.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against The Kabuki Warriors. They now have a chance to start over with the women's tag team division.

Fresh faces looking toward future gold, The Forgotten Sons arrived on SmackDown. The trio made some impact in NXT, but SmackDown's provides an opportunity to make sure they are never forgotten.

The blue brand presented an event rife with 'Mania fallout that set its sights on establishing what's to come.