Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman, Forgotten Sons Debut, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman, Forgotten Sons Debut, More WWE SmackDown FalloutApril 11, 2020
Following a surprising, unique WrestleMania, Friday's edition of SmackDown focused on the future, and there were a few key stories to tell. What mattered most was setting up the champions' next feuds.
Braun Strowman made clear he was willing to fight anyone, and Shinsuke Nakamura stepped up first. However, what mattered more was that Bray Wyatt waited to make the final challenge of the night.
Bayley bragged about her exploits on The Grandest Stage of Them All alongside Sasha Banks. Tamina ruined their celebration, continuing to re-establish herself as a frightening presence in the division.
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against The Kabuki Warriors. They now have a chance to start over with the women's tag team division.
Fresh faces looking toward future gold, The Forgotten Sons arrived on SmackDown. The trio made some impact in NXT, but SmackDown's provides an opportunity to make sure they are never forgotten.
The blue brand presented an event rife with 'Mania fallout that set its sights on establishing what's to come.
Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman Could Be SmackDown's Defining Feud of 2020
Shinsuke Nakamura challenged new WWE universal champion Braun Strowman on Friday, and The Monster Among Men took him down with a running powerslam despite Cesaro's interference. Afterward, Bray Wyatt appeared and demanded his title back from his former ally.
Wyatt vs. Strowman is a fascinating pairing coming at the perfect moment. The Monster can believably challenge even The Fiend, and the two can get to brawling from the very start of any match.
This is the right feud to kick off Strowman's reign as champion. If he wins, he solidifies his reign. If he loses, the title goes to the brand's most entertaining act. Either way, SmackDown wins.
Given the history of these two, there is so much story already laid out for them. Wyatt has been going after everyone who has wronged him, and he has a strong beef with The Monster Among Men for leaving him behind when he needed him most.
This feud can define SmackDown for the next few months, and it might even define the brand for the whole year if done right. It's hard to go wrong pairing two Superstars with so much shared history who have yet to wrestle each other one-on-one.
Bliss and Cross Need to Help Re-Establish the Women's Tag Team Division
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross went through another long and competitive match with Asuka and Kairi Sane on Friday. While The Kabuki Warriors pushed them, Cross was able to seal the win with The Purge after Bliss cleared the ring.
Later in the night, Carmella and Dana Brooke challenged the champions, and Cross accepted on behalf of the team despite The Goddess' reservations.
It is the right time for WWE to commit to the Women's Tag Team Championships again. Bliss and her best friend can be the fighting champions they need to be to keep the titles relevant for a long time to come.
The Goddess and Twisted Sister are fun together and can put on a good match with anyone. Their growing chemistry has been surprising but welcome.
Hopefully, during this time when WWE is taping shows, the champions will be present to work against various teams on all three brands. Everyone should want a shot at that gold.
The Forgotten Sons Have a Chance to Rewrite Their Legacy on SmackDown
The Forgotten Sons got the call-up to SmackDown following WrestleMania, and they made quick work of The Lucha House Party. An inverted DDT/diving stomp combination sealed the victory.
It is interesting that after everything done to boost NXT, WWE is still doing post-WrestleMania call-ups. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler were all right in NXT but never quite fitted in beyond a few standout multi-team matches.
The team could evolve on a fresh stage. Some have thrived coming from a limited spotlight in NXT. Elias comes to mind immediately. Jaxson Ryker is a dominant force who could be rebranded and sent out on his own at some point.
SmackDown's tag team division needed fresh talent. It is too focused on the trio at the top. The Miz and John Morrison, The Usos and New Day may be great, but they cannot be the only tag teams forever.
Blake, Cutler and Ryker can at least have a run like Heavy Machinery and gain more relevance quickly before getting a few stories to work with.
Tamina Has Surprisingly Acclimated to Her Role as Dominant Heavyweight
Bayley and Sasha Banks bragged about "their" win at WrestleMania until Tamina interrupted. She demanded a one-on-one shot at The Role Model, but Bayley said she would only accept the match if Tamina could defeat The Legit Boss next week.
This was an interesting segment that continued to build up Tamina. She may not be great on the mic, but the way that wrestlers interact with her makes her feel threatening.
Bayley's and Banks' fear was obvious and sold the whole segment. Tamina has thrived in her latest role by simply standing tall and striking confidently, and it's safe to say she has found her niche late in her career.
It will be interesting to see what comes next, especially as tensions between The Role Model and The Legit Boss slowly start to appear. Tamina might be a candidate to stand by Bayley against Banks.