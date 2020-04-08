WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 8

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 8April 9, 2020
The April 8 edition of WWE NXT was in some ways a replacement for NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay. It was a big show with two huge matches scheduled for the night.
After years of friendship and hatred, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa promised to finally put an end to their rivalry. Blackheart vs. Rebel Heart: One Final Beat was to be the brutal finish to NXT's longest-running story.
Six women earned a chance to become the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women's Championship. Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim and Chelsea Green needed to climb a ladder to be the next to challenge new champion Charlotte Flair.
The show also had the potential to establish the future of the black-and-gold brand. Even in an empty arena, this event was the one that could get everyone talking.
No. 1 Contender's Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Championship
Raquel Gonzalez kept Dakota Kai in this match even as Tegan Nox went after her constantly until The Welsh Superstar sent Kai's heavy through a table. Chelsea Green injured her ankle, and Robert Stone had to help her up the ladder only for both to get dumped off it.
Io Shirai and Candice LeRae fought atop the ladder alone at the end of the match. The Joshi Judas raked the eyes of her longtime rival and knocked her onto a ladder before pulling down the briefcase.
Result
Shirai def. LeRae, Nox, Yim, Kai and Green to become the new No. 1 contender to the NXT Women's Championship
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a fantastic opener. It felt like Money in the Bank came early, and everyone was happy to be a part of this story. Kai and Nox eliminated each other from the action. Green needed Stone to push her forward. Shirai and LeRae continued their brutal rivalry.
Only Yim felt left out, but she still had a good showing. It was a fun match with the right result. Charlotte vs. Shirai is the right match to start off The Queen's title reign. That will be an unforgettable clash.