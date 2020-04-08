WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 8

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The April 8 edition of WWE NXT was in some ways a replacement for NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay. It was a big show with two huge matches scheduled for the night.

After years of friendship and hatred, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa promised to finally put an end to their rivalry. Blackheart vs. Rebel Heart: One Final Beat was to be the brutal finish to NXT's longest-running story.

Six women earned a chance to become the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women's Championship. Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim and Chelsea Green needed to climb a ladder to be the next to challenge new champion Charlotte Flair.

The show also had the potential to establish the future of the black-and-gold brand. Even in an empty arena, this event was the one that could get everyone talking.