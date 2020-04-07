Every NFL Team's Biggest Red Flag Heading into 2020 Draft

0 of 32

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

For NFL teams, the offseason is a two-pronged attempt to put out fires on the roster. First through free agency and then through the draft, general managers do the best they can to extinguish the hot spots that can become an inferno that razes a club's season.

Some do a better job of that than others.

We're through one half of that endeavor (mostly, anyway). There are still a number of players looking for work—including a pair of players drafted No. 1 overall as recently as 2014 and 2015—but teams across the league have spent hundreds of millions of dollars plugging holes and patching gaps.

Again, some better than others.

Each team, however, is in at least some danger of flare-ups between now and the end of April. Problems remain that need to be addressed before those problems ravage the 2020 campaign.

Every NFL franchise from Arizona to Washington has a red flag.

Here's the biggest for each.