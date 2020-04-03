Video: Charlotte Flair Talks Rob Gronkowski, WWE Pressure for WrestleMania 36

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Charlotte Flair thinks there might be more pressure on WWE Superstars and the company to make WrestleMania 36 the best sports event of the year.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the 10-time WWE women's champion said "the pressure is on" WWE because there aren't any other sporting events happening right now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Flair also spoke about Rob Gronkowski joining WWE and the possibility of the ex-NFL star doing more in the ring than just being the host of WrestleMania this weekend.

"I'm so excited to have him as part of the team," Flair said, "but I have no idea what his in-ring career will look like."

WWE has had to get creative with this year's WrestleMania because of COVID-19. This will be the first year the company's flagship pay-per-view won't air live; a number of matches were taped last week in and around the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

This is also going to be the first time WrestleMania has been spread out over two nights on Saturday and Sunday. The card includes 16 matches, including Flair challenging Rhea Ripley for the NXT women's championship.