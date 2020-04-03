Dabo Swinney Has 'Zero Doubt' CFB Season Starts on Time Despite COVID-19

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is very confident that the 2020 season will start on time in the fall, despite the uncertainties in all major sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and invoked great moments in United States history to back up his stance:

Granted, the playing of football doesn't compare to the importance of the other events cited. And other prominent figures in the sport have expressed their doubts.

"In my opinion, until we have a vaccine, where we've really got some control over this, even if this curve is flattened out, this virus is still out there. I'll be shocked, I haven't talked with anybody but I'll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football," ESPN's college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said last week (h/t Michael Wayne Bratton of Saturday Down South). "I'll be so surprised if that happens."

