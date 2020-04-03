Kyrie Irving Autographs Nets Fan Fahad Saleem's No. 11 Jersey After House Fire

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 1: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Washington Wizards on February 1, 2020 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ned Dishman/Getty Images

When Brooklyn Nets fan Fahad Saleem's home caught fire in early March, one memento survived—his Kyrie Irving jersey. After Saleem posted about the fire on Twitter, the star point guard signed the uniform that survived the blaze and left Saleem with a message:

Both the Nets and Spencer Dinwiddie also responded to Saleem's post earlier in the month:

"It's a crazy story," Saleem told Nets Daily on March 6. "I'm a big Nets fan and it's crazy that only my Kyrie jersey survived. I lost everything, from socks to my bed." 

The NBA has since gone on hiatus amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving NBA fans like Saleem without basketball. But it's nice to see the league's players continue to support their fans, especially in times of need. 

Related

    Re-Drafting the Nets' 2001 Draft Class 📝

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Re-Drafting the Nets' 2001 Draft Class 📝

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    10 Things We Want to See in the MJ Doc 🍿

    B/R's Bulls experts @highkin and @wontgottlieb discuss what they're hoping to learn from 'The Last Dance'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    10 Things We Want to See in the MJ Doc 🍿

    Will Gottlieb and Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 5 NBA Trade Targets at Every Position 👀

    Ranking the best trade bait for this offseason

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Top 5 NBA Trade Targets at Every Position 👀

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking NBA's Greatest Starting 5s 🖐️

    Crowning the top starting lineups of the last 20 years

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Ranking NBA's Greatest Starting 5s 🖐️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report