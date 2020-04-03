Kyrie Irving Autographs Nets Fan Fahad Saleem's No. 11 Jersey After House Fire

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

When Brooklyn Nets fan Fahad Saleem's home caught fire in early March, one memento survived—his Kyrie Irving jersey. After Saleem posted about the fire on Twitter, the star point guard signed the uniform that survived the blaze and left Saleem with a message:

Both the Nets and Spencer Dinwiddie also responded to Saleem's post earlier in the month:

"It's a crazy story," Saleem told Nets Daily on March 6. "I'm a big Nets fan and it's crazy that only my Kyrie jersey survived. I lost everything, from socks to my bed."

The NBA has since gone on hiatus amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving NBA fans like Saleem without basketball. But it's nice to see the league's players continue to support their fans, especially in times of need.