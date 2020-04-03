WWE WrestleMania 36: Best Finishes for Top Matches on the Card

WWE WrestleMania 36: Best Finishes for Top Matches on the CardApril 3, 2020
- Edge vs. Randy Orton
- Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena
- The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
- Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
- Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
Since WWE has made WrestleMania 36 a two-day event this year, the card for the pay-per-view has grown to a staggering 16 matches.
This gives each night more than enough big showdowns to bring in viewers, especially if they are broken up evenly between Saturday and Sunday.
Since Roman Reigns pulled out of his scheduled match with Goldberg, WWE is expected to announce his replacement on Friday's SmackDown. Until then, these are the top six bouts on the card:
Let's look at each storyline and discuss the best possible ending for each contest.
Edge vs. Randy Orton
By far, the most personal match on the entire card is Edge vs. Orton. They will be competing under Last Man Standing rules, which means somebody can only win if their opponent is unable to answer the referee's 10-count.
Since they are not required to stay in the ring, there is a good chance this fight spills out into the rest of the PC and possibly into the parking lot.
Since this feud is built on the past friendship between Orton and Edge, the ending needs to be just as personal.
Beth Phoenix got involved and ended up receiving an RKO from The Viper. It would be great if she made an appearance to help her husband get the upper hand toward the end of the match.
While hurting Orton enough to keep him down would usually be the best way to go, it would be more dramatic if he became so scared of what Edge was going to do to him that he chose to stay down for the count.
He could even try to apologize only to end up getting speared into a dumpster or some other embarrassing situation.
Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena
Wyatt and Cena have a long history together and it will all come to a head when they meet for a Firefly Fun House match.
We do not know exactly what this stipulation entails, but we do know it will likely be one of the bouts that take place in a different location.
Setting up a fake house for Wyatt to use as his base of operations similar to how Matt Hardy used his own home for the setting of The Ultimate Deletion would be best.
Regardless of the setting, the match absolutely has to end with Wyatt defeating Cena. It would help make up for losing the universal title to Goldberg and to losing to Cena back at WrestleMania 30.
If Cena wins, it will kill the remaining momentum The Fiend has left.
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
The Undertaker and Styles will compete in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania. Since this is the first of its kind, we have no idea what this contest will be.
The most common theory floating around involves a graveyard or a similar setting. This would give WWE the ability to make the match more cinematic and employ some editing tricks to make Taker appear more nimble than he is these days.
The only advantage they have right now is being pre-taped. Styles and Taker were able to try different things, rest and go again with new ideas.
The Phenomenal One would benefit greatly from a win over The Deadman but at this point, Taker has already lost twice at WrestleMania to Lesnar and Reigns. He should win whatever matches he has left before he decides to hang up his hat or good.
This is not a Buried Alive match but that concept can be borrowed here. The Undertaker should literally bury Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson under a pile of dirt.
The last image could be Taker putting their tombstones in place before leaving on his motorcycle and riding off into the darkness.
Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
For an entire year, Lynch has been the top name in the women's division and the Raw women's champion. She has beaten just about everybody there is to beat.
Now, a new face from NXT has emerged. Baszler showed up on Raw and took a bite out of Lynch's neck to show just how dangerous she can be.
The Queen of Spades ruled over NXT with an iron fist for almost two years. The only conclusion WWE should even be considering here is having her defeat The Man for the title.
Lynch is better when she is the one chasing the champion anyway, so this would be the perfect opportunity to push Baszler as a top star while putting The Man back in a position to be the underdog again.
A simple pinfall won't do it. This needs to be a decisive victory with The Queen of Spades making Lynch tap out or pass out to the Kirifuda Clutch.
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
The NXT Women's Championship being defended at WrestleMania before any other NXT title is a big deal, and WWE could not have picked two better opponents.
Charlotte Flair has been one of the biggest and strongest competitors in the women's division for quite some time. She is tall, muscular and agile. Few can match her in any department.
Rhea Ripley is one of the only Superstars who is not intimidated by her because she is just as powerful and just as dangerous.
The Queen should be the favorite in this contest but the Australian native should be the one to go over in the end. She needs the exposure more and a win at WrestleMania may help bring some new viewers to NXT to see what she is all about.
Charlotte can afford the loss. She is a 10-time champion who can coast off of her accomplishments while she helps build the next wave of talents coming to Raw and SmackDown.
Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
For years, Lesnar has been winning most of his WWE matches in decisive fashion. He comes in, hits a few suplexes and an F-5 for the pin. We have seen it time and time again.
When he faces McIntyre at WrestleMania, he should go into the match with an abundance of overconfidence. He should be looking past his opponent, not at him.
The Scottish Psychopath should surprise him with a flurry of quick power moves before hitting a Claymore Kick to defeat him in the same way he has defeated so many challengers in the past.
The Beast will have been slain and a new top star will have been made in the span of a few minutes. There is no need to make this a 30-minutes brawl when it would be more exciting to see McIntyre run through him like a bulldozer.