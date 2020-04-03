WWE WrestleMania 36: Best Finishes for Top Matches on the Card

1 of 6

By far, the most personal match on the entire card is Edge vs. Orton. They will be competing under Last Man Standing rules, which means somebody can only win if their opponent is unable to answer the referee's 10-count.

Since they are not required to stay in the ring, there is a good chance this fight spills out into the rest of the PC and possibly into the parking lot.

Since this feud is built on the past friendship between Orton and Edge, the ending needs to be just as personal.

Beth Phoenix got involved and ended up receiving an RKO from The Viper. It would be great if she made an appearance to help her husband get the upper hand toward the end of the match.

While hurting Orton enough to keep him down would usually be the best way to go, it would be more dramatic if he became so scared of what Edge was going to do to him that he chose to stay down for the count.

He could even try to apologize only to end up getting speared into a dumpster or some other embarrassing situation.