Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for Top Stars at WWE WrestleMania 2020

Dream Scenario

Edge returns to the stage of so many of his classic matches, including battles with Undertaker, Mick Foley and the infamous Tables, Ladders and Chair match, and delivers another all-timer that pays off one of the most engaging and engrossing stories in years with Randy Orton.

It is an appropriately violent match, a heated one that sees both men inflict pain on each other in the attempt to keep his rival down.

In the end, the triumphant hero marks his first match at WrestleMania in nine years with a monumental victory that propels him forward and puts the feud with The Viper to bed. At least for the time being.

Nightmare Scenario

Edge is injured.

No one wants to talk about the possibility but, despite a Hall of Fame career and recognition as one of the best workers and storytellers of his generation, The Rated-R Superstar has had his fair share of injuries throughout his career, not the least of which was the neck problem that forced him into retirement.

An injury would be a shame considering the work and dedication that has gone into his unlikely comeback.

Equally bad, for his legacy at least, would be a disappointing match that fails to pay off the fantastic story that preceded it and leaves fans underwhelmed.

After an unforgettable return, such a scenario would be a major blow to Edge's attempt at a full comeback.