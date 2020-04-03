Drake Honors Kobe Bryant with No. 8, No. 24 Jerseys in 'Toosie Slide' Video

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Drake provided some much-needed entertainment late Thursday night when he dropped the music video for his new track "Toosie Slide" on YouTube.

The video plays as a portrait of self-isolation with Drake taking viewers on a not-unlike-MTV Cribs-style tour of his home, dancing past trophy cases and swimming pools. Take a closer look at his desk at the start of the video, however, and you'll notice a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

At the 50-second mark, the camera follows the rapper as he walks past two Lakers jerseys: a No. 8 and a No. 24, in honor of the late Bryant.

The placement is no accident. Drake is a noted diehard NBA fan and the global ambassador for his hometown Toronto Raptors. Images of the music mogul sitting courtside have become as common as seeing Spike Lee at New York Knicks games.

It's not the first time Drake has honored Bryant at his home, either. He recently put up the No. 24 and No. 8 on his private indoor basketball court. The singer also put together an emotional Instagram post after learning about the death of Bryant back on January 26.

The tribute in "Toosie Slide" was another nice way to keep Bryant's legacy alive.