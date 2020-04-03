Drake Honors Kobe Bryant with No. 8, No. 24 Jerseys in 'Toosie Slide' Video

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 3, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Rapper, Drake attends the Golden State Warriors game against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 4, 2016 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Drake provided some much-needed entertainment late Thursday night when he dropped the music video for his new track "Toosie Slide" on YouTube. 

The video plays as a portrait of self-isolation with Drake taking viewers on a not-unlike-MTV Cribs-style tour of his home, dancing past trophy cases and swimming pools. Take a closer look at his desk at the start of the video, however, and you'll notice a tribute to Kobe Bryant

At the 50-second mark, the camera follows the rapper as he walks past two Lakers jerseys: a No. 8 and a No. 24, in honor of the late Bryant. 

The placement is no accident. Drake is a noted diehard NBA fan and the global ambassador for his hometown Toronto Raptors. Images of the music mogul sitting courtside have become as common as seeing Spike Lee at New York Knicks games. 

It's not the first time Drake has honored Bryant at his home, either. He recently put up the No. 24 and No. 8 on his private indoor basketball court. The singer also put together an emotional Instagram post after learning about the death of Bryant back on January 26. 

The tribute in "Toosie Slide" was another nice way to keep Bryant's legacy alive.

